Google Chrome is the default browser on most phones, laptops, PCs, and our favorite Chromebooks, thanks to its intuitive UI, seamless integration with other Google services, and customization options. The browser serves recommendations based on trending keywords or search history to make searching easier. However, this can be inconvenient if it displays embarrassing search terms or suggests wrong recommendations. This guide shows you how to turn off autocomplete in Chrome to prevent such incidents.

How to turn off autocomplete in Chrome

Since Chrome has autocomplete on by default, entering a search phrase in the browser shows you recommendations with short- and long-tail keywords. You can turn them off in Settings on the desktop and Android app.

Turning off Chrome autocomplete on the desktop

Here's how to turn off autocomplete for trending searches:

Open the desktop Chrome browser. Visit www.google.com. Click your profile icon. Select More settings. Click Other settings. Turn off the Auto-complete with trending searches toggle.

Here's how to turn off related searches:

Open the desktop Chrome browser. Visit www.google.com. Click your profile icon. Select More settings. Click Privacy & Safety. Select Search Personalization. Turn off the Personalize Search toggle.

You can also quickly remove an autocompleted search term from the search bar:

When you type in the search bar, select the autocompleted term from the drop-down menu. Press Shift + Delete.

Related How to change the homepage on your Google Chrome browser Google Chrome has no homepage by default, but you can fix that

Turning off Chrome autocomplete on Android

Here's how to turn off search suggestions on the Chrome mobile app:

Open a new tab in Chrome. Tap the profile icon. Select Google services. Turn off the Improve search suggestions toggle. Close

Here's how to delete autocompletes from your browsing history:

Open Chrome and enter your search term. Press and hold the search term. You'll see a Remove suggestion from history popup. Tap OK. Close

How to turn off autofill in Google Chrome

Chrome's autofill feature remembers passwords, payment methods, addresses, contact details, and frequently entered data. It automatically enters these details when you fill out forms online.

Although Google Chrome's autofill saves time and effort while filling out forms, you may want to deactivate the feature if it populates wrong answers or outdated information. You also risk your private info being compromised on shared devices. There's a chance of sensitive data being leaked due to improper security measures.

Here's how to turn off autofill on the desktop version of Chrome:

Open Google Chrome. Click the Overflow menu (the three-dot menu icon). Select Settings. Click Autofill and passwords. To stop saving payment info, select Payment methods and turn off the Save and fill payment methods toggle. To stop saving addresses, select Addresses and more from the Autofill and passwords page. Turn off the Save and fill addresses toggle.

Here's how to turn off autofill on the Chrome mobile app:

Open the Chrome app. Tap the Overflow menu (the three-dot icon). Tap Settings. Select Payment methods. Close Turn off the Save and fill payment methods toggle. Go back to the Settings page and select Addresses and more. Turn off the Save and fill addresses toggle. Close

Related How to make Google Chrome the default browser on your phone or PC Tired of trying to remember your bookmarks? Make Google Chrome your default browser on every device

Turn off Chrome autocomplete with ease

You can take control of Chrome's autocomplete suggestions by following the steps in this guide. Enjoy an uncluttered form-filling experience by turning off autofill. Google regularly adds new features to Chrome, so supercharge your browsing experience with the best Chrome tips and tricks. You can customize the background with sophisticated art themes, preset colors, and pictures.