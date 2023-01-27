Love it or hate it, you can't get rid of the At a Glance widget from your Pixel's home screen. Thankfully, Google has been consistently improving the widget since the launch of the 2021 Pixel 6, making it a handy and worthwhile addition to your Pixel's home screen. With the June 2022 Feature Drop, Google rolled out support for Air Quality Index (AQI) data. But unlike other additions to At a Glance, there was no way to turn off this option. Six months later, the company is adding the ability to turn off the widget's AQI alerts, though the option is not tucked where you'd expect it to be.

To turn off AQI alerts from appearing on your Pixel's home screen, you need to navigate to Google Assistant settings from the Google app. From there, select At a Glance, and you should see the "Air Quality" toggle located between the "Weather" and "Alerts" options (via 9to5Google). This method differs from all other At a Glance features that you can enable/disable by long-pressing on the widget and selecting "Customize." It is unclear why Google has two different settings menus to manage the widget.

AQI alerts in the At a Glance widget appear on the home screen and lock screen with a small colored dot alongside the numerical value that ranges from 0-500. The dot's color will depend on how bad the air quality is in your area: yellow for "Moderate" and orange when it is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups." Tapping on the alert opens a Google search for "air quality near me." Google has only rolled out AQI alerts for At a Glance in the United States, India, and Australia.

The ability to turn off AQI alerts is rolling out as a server-side update from Google and should already be available on your device.