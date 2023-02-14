Radio has long been a regionally defined medium, each with a limited audience, but the power of the internet has utterly changed the game, giving listeners everywhere access to live streaming services. One of the most popular content streaming apps, TuneIn, is looking to really capitalize on just how accessible remote stations are to everyone, giving its users a more interactive map-based interface.

Imagine if a live music app tried its hand at cartography, showing you local radio stations on a map. Launched on World Radio Day (Feb. 13), TuneIn Explorer does just that. You can pan around the map to discover nostalgic radio stations from the town you grew up in, or the big city you aspire to visit someday, all from the comfort of your own home.

Source: TuneIn

TuneIn Explorer also has some helpful filters to make the choice easier for you. You can view top stations by language, or narrow down by categories including news, sports, music, and talk. You can even apply multiple filters or look up specific stations if you know their names.

The new tool is available now on the company’s website, and you just need to select a region to get started. On mobile web, you can pinch to zoom and swipe to pan around the map, but on desktop you’ll have to click and drag to pan, and scroll to zoom. Support in the TuneIn app is in the works, and will follow shortly. All things considered, this sounds like a great way to enjoy an international experience and discover new music and culture without actually traveling. We cannot wait for the mobile app implementation, but so far TuneIn isn't sharing a timeframe.