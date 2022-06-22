Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event doesn't officially begin until July 12, but as we get closer to the date, we're spotting more and more great deals on the site. Today's no different: right now, you can snag a pair of Sony's new LinkBuds S ANC earbuds for $178, a respectable discount of $20 off.

The LinkBuds S are a more conventional follow-up to the LinkBuds Sony released earlier this year. Unlike that older pair, which had a polarizing design meant to let in ambient noise, the newer LinkBuds S are relatively normal noise-canceling earbuds. We like them better for it, too: thanks to their more typical design, the newer earbuds have more effective ANC. They also sound great, and even support the LDAC codec for high-quality audio playback (if the rest of your setup supports it, anyway). They're very compact, which means people with smaller ears might find them more comfortable than competing options.

About the only thing we specifically dislike about the LinkBuds S is that they don't come with wireless charging, which earbuds in this price range really ought to by now. Still, they're a great pick, particularly if you've got smaller ears. At $178, they're going for 20 bucks under their usual price — the cheapest they've been so far. Not bad for a pair of earbuds that came out a little over a month ago. Hit either link below to grab a pair.

