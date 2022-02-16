Google Assistant isn't just on your phone — you can find it on a wide variety of hardware. If you're constantly changing devices, installing new ROMs, or own all of the latest Assistant-enabled gadgets, you run the risk over time of having a large number of defunct devices remaining connected to your account. Google is now giving you the option to clean those up with a new "Remove unused devices" feature.

To check if you have it, head into the Google Home app, tap your profile avatar at the top and go to Assistant settings. If you scroll down a bit and select "Devices" to see what's currently linked to your Assistant account, you'll see the new option, if available, underneath your device list. Choosing it will display a list of hardware that has been connected to your Assistant account at some point in the past but hasn't been used in at least three months.

Tick the check box for each item you wish to remove or choose the "All Devices" check box at the top of the list, and tap the "Remove" button at the bottom of the screen to confirm. Voila! Not only will they be removed from the list but, according to Google, each removed device will be factory reset as well (assuming it is still powered on and reachable).

While it's always a good idea to periodically remove old devices that no longer need access to your account, Google indicates that cleaning them out will also result in a "faster Assistant," a benefit which may be of particular interest to heavy users who have had many Assistant devices over the years. How dramatic the speed increase will be in the real world remains to be seen, but at the very least, you can now easily clean out those old phones, tablets, and smart speakers, which have long since gone to the gadget graveyard.

