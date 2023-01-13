Screen mirroring is an effective way to check your phone's screen on a big display. Most smart TVs, including Samsung TVs, come with a screen mirroring function to view the media library from an iPhone or top Samsung Galaxy phone. Besides viewing pictures and videos, screen mirroring is also helpful during meetings. You can mirror a PowerPoint presentation or Excel sheet from your phone to the Samsung TV. You don't need to deal with a cumbersome wired setup to project your phone's content on a Samsung TV.

Before you move to alternative ways to view photos or documents on a big screen, screen mirroring needs to work correctly. Screen mirroring not working on your Samsung TV may confuse you. Here are the best troubleshooting tricks to fix the problem.

1. Check device compatibility

Are you trying to mirror your iPhone screen to your Samsung smart TV? You need to have a Samsung smart TV with AirPlay 2 built-in. Samsung smart TVs from 2018 and later have the out-of-box AirPlay 2 functionality. The list includes Neo QLED TVs, Frame TVs, and smart monitor models like the M7 and M8.

2. Restart your phone and Samsung TV

Reboot your Samsung TV and phone to troubleshoot minor connection glitches like screen mirroring not working.

How to reboot a Samsung TV

Long-press the Standby button on your TV remote for a few seconds and release it once the screen turns black. Press the button again to reboot it.

How to reboot an Android phone

Swipe down from the homescreen to access the quick toggles menu. Tap the power icon and select restart from the following menu.

How to reboot an iPhone

Press any volume button and the side button simultaneously until the power-off slide shows up. Drag the slider to turn off the device. Press and hold the power button until the Apple logo appears.

After you reboot your Samsung TV and phone, mirror your phone screen to Samsung TV again.

3. Connect to the same Wi-Fi network

For seamless screen mirroring, your phone and Samsung TV must be on the same Wi-Fi connection.

Swipe down from the homescreen to reveal the quick toggle menu and connect to a reliable Wi-Fi network. Turn on your Samsung TV and press the Home button on the TV remote. Slide to Settings and select the Network menu. Open Network Settings. Select Wireless and follow the on-screen instructions to connect to a Wi-Fi network.

iPhone users can swipe down from the upper-right corner to reveal the Control Center and connect to the same Wi-Fi network. You should connect to a 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency for a robust signal.



4. Check the distance between your phone and Samsung TV

You shouldn't keep a long distance between your Samsung smart TV and phone. Keep your phone within 10 meters (33 feet) from your TV for a stronger connection. Going beyond a specific distance may lead to glitches in screen mirroring.

You should also remove any physical objects between your Samsung TV and phone. Such objects can act as a barrier and block the signals during screen mirroring.

5. Disable Bluetooth

Screen mirroring only requires a stable Wi-Fi connection. The Bluetooth connection on your phone and smart TV may prevent screen mirroring. Disable Bluetooth on your phone and Samsung TV and try again.

Android users can disable Bluetooth from the quick toggle menu, while iPhone users need to turn it off from the Control Center.



6. Disable the power saving mode on your phone

An active battery-saver mode limits or turns off background activity, some visual effects, certain features, and network connections. Screen mirroring may not work on your Samsung TV due to a battery saver mode. You need to connect your phone to a power adapter and turn off battery-saver mode using the steps below.

How to turn off power saving mode on an Android

Open Settings on your Android phone. Scroll to Battery and device care. Select Battery and disable the Power saving toggle.

How to disable power saving mode on an iPhone

Open Settings on iPhone. Scroll to Battery and disable the Low Power Mode toggle.

7. Enable AirPlay on Samsung TV

If you disabled AirPlay on your Samsung TV, the TV doesn't appear under Screen Mirroring on your iPhone. Here's how to enable AirPlay on Samsung TV.

Open Settings on your Samsung TV (refer to the steps above). Select All Settings. Move to the General menu. Select Apple AirPlay Settings. Enable AirPlay from the following menu. Open Control Center on your iPhone and select Screen Mirroring. Your Samsung TV should appear to mirror the iPhone screen.

An outdated software on your TV or phone may interfere with the screen mirroring function. Update your iPhone or Android phone to the latest version and follow the steps below to install the pending update on your Samsung TV.

Open All Settings on your Samsung TV (refer to the steps above). Select Support and open Software Update. Download and install the latest Tizen OS on your TV.

9. Use third-party screen mirroring apps

If the built-in screen mirroring still doesn't work, use a third-party alternative like AirBeamTV to enjoy your phone's content on a big display. You need to download such apps on your TV as well as your phone and follow the on-screen instructions to start screen mirroring.

Bigger is better

You don't need to start screen mirroring to watch your favorite TV shows and movies. The default app store on your Samsung TV houses the best value streaming services. It only takes a minute or two to download and set up those apps on a Samsung TV.