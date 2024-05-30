Summary Antidot trojan disguised as a Google Play update is impacting Android users worldwide, masking its identity for successful infiltration.

Cyber threats like Antidot are evolving. Google is integrating AI in Android security features to detect and prevent potential threats in real-time.

Android users are advised to run antivirus scans to detect files associated with Antidot, utilize upcoming AI technology for enhanced protection.

Even if you try to remain vigilant about threats as they emerge on the internet, some malware is cleverly disguised, making it challenging to avoid vulnerabilities entirely. This happens to be the case with one of the latest threats making the rounds, known as Antidot. The trojan is impacting even the most diligent Android device users who try to stay on top of bad actors, and for one key reason.

Related How to remove viruses and malware from an Android phone Is it really a virus or another type of malware? Let's fix it anyway

As reported by cyber intelligence platform Cyble, the Antidot trojan is attempting to infiltrate Android devices by masking itself as a Google Play update (via Tech Radar). Originally identified on May 6 by the company, the trojan’s attempt to hide its identity is primarily credited with its success. Once it’s on your device, it can access everything from your contacts to your SMS text messages.

Who is being impacted by the malware?

When the Antidot trojan attempts to access your Android, you will see a fake Google Play update, which prompts you for access to your settings upon being downloaded. The fraudulent Google Play update page has been spotted in multiple languages, including French, Russian, and Romanian. This has led experts to believe that the malware is impacting regions where these languages are predominantly spoken. If you’re unsure of whether your Android has been impacted by the trojan, you can detect some of the files associated with it by running an antivirus software scan.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, Google is trying to stay one step ahead of the game by deploying AI technology. At its 2024 I/O event, the company announced that Android security features will be bolstered by AI in the future, with focuses on Android 15 and Google Play Services. The technology is meant to operate in real-time, indicating that software is continuously scanned to detect potential threats. In addition to Pixel devices, Android products by Lenovo, OnePlus, Nothing, and others will also deploy the live threat detection technology later in 2024. Google is already planning to further limit app permissions in Android 15 to prevent bad actors from gaining access.