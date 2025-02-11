Summary A recent update to the Google app involved longer, stronger vibration for Circle to Search, dividing user opinions.

Pixel users are affected; some find vibration change disruptive, while others welcome clarity.

Google should provide customizable vibration settings to address differing preferences.

Circle to Search is a helpful service that receives its updates through the Google app, which was recently updated to version 16.4.36 on Pixel devices, bringing a tweak to the vibration strength and length when triggering Circle to Search, which is starting to drive a few Android users up a wall (via Android Authority). You see, the vibration that triggers Circle to Search has been adjusted to something longer and stronger, not only diminishing the muscle memory users built up to recognize when the feature was triggered but also more aggressively vibrating your phone on every accidental press, which can be annoying.

Did Circle to Search just get a little worse

This issue could be easily avoided with user-facing settings

It would appear that Reddit is somewhat mixed when it comes to the recent Circle to Search vibration change. The top-voted comments claim the change is horrible and ruins their muscle memory, and others with lower votes claim the change is welcome, making it easier to know when Circle to Search is triggered. Clearly, the recent change to Circle to Search's vibration strength in the latest Google app update is a divisive one. The good news is that this appears to only affect Pixel users for now (according to 9to5's testing).

There is no pleasing everyone, something Google should know a thing or two about, which is why it's always a good idea to give users a choice. Something as simple as a vibration setting you can dial to your preferred vibration strength and length to call up Circle to Search would clearly be a boon to users, and it's not like similar settings don't exist elsewhere on Android. This is why releasing unfinished products that get updated on the fly tends to anger users instead of ingratiating them; not all changes are going to be welcome.

Personally, I already found it way too easy to accidentally trigger Circle to Search when carrying my phone, and this recent change that makes the vibration pattern more aggressive is certainly not making things better in this regard. It's understandable the change angers some users, though it also makes sense why Google wanted to differentiate with these changes in order to make triggering Circle to Search stand out. So here's hoping Google can find a resolution to this issue that'll please everyone. Otherwise, some of us may be forced to turn off Circle to Search to gain some peace of mind.