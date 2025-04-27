We rely on our smartphone keyboards countless times a day. Yet many of us stick with the default option without a second thought on our iPhone and Android devices. But are we settling for good enough? I wondered the same thing, and it led me to a month-long keyboard dive. Being a tech reviewer, I try the best offerings from Apple, Google, and Samsung.

For the past month, I've lived and typed with Gboard, iOS keyboard, and Samsung Keyboard, and now I'm ready to share my firsthand experience and deliver a verdict in this three-way showdown.