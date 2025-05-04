There's no shortage of email apps on Android. After trying the sleek interfaces of Gmail, the smart features of Spark, and the customizable depths of Thunderbird, I went back to a familiar setup on my Android device: Microsoft Outlook. While I loved trying Outlook alternatives, each left me wanting more. Whether it was seamless integration with my workflow, the right balance of features and simplicity, or a comfortable and reliable experience, Outlook ticked all the boxes for me.