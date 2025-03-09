When it comes to productivity, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. As a productivity nerd, I have tried dozens of solutions on Android. However, each option had limitations and compromises. I wanted a tool that strikes the perfect balance between features, privacy, and organization. Here is where I came across Notesnook, which ticked all the boxes for me.

Notesnook isn't just another note-taking app. It's a cross-platform powerhouse that offers end-to-end encryption, a robust rich text editor, and peace of mind with its open source nature. I took it for a spin, came away impressed, and now I can't stop recommending it.

Cross-platform availability

I use a Windows desktop, a MacBook, and a Pixel 8 in my workflow. Lately, I have started toying with Linux distros (for home lab purposes). I wanted a knowledge management tool with native apps on all the platforms, including Linux. Here is where Notesnook doesn't disappoint. It has native apps on all the major platforms and offers a web clipper on the Chrome Web Store.

Also, unlike OneNote, the synchronization is robust. I can't count how many times I missed edits due to OneNote's horrible sync speeds. With Notesnook, the changes appear instantly on all my devices. It's almost as good as Google Keep, and that says a lot.

A smooth UI and customizable editor

Many developers do not prioritize refining their applications and consider Android development as secondary. However, that's not the case with Notesnook. The UI feels polished and responsive, and looks better than the likes of Notion and Obsidian on Android. There is still room for improvement, though. I would love to see a dedicated bottom bar for better accessibility on phones (and foldables) with taller aspect ratios.

Another small detail that Notesnook has nailed is the editor customization. You can go into the editor settings and customize the toolbar to pin your frequently used formatting options at the top. You can change the font family, tweak the font size, and enable markdown shortcuts in the editor.

A rich text editor

Notesnook nailed it here. It is one of the rare applications that offers a text editor comparable in functionality to its desktop version. You can create a task list or outline list, insert a code block, callout blocks, quotes, and more from the bottom toolbar. The experience is even better on foldables and Android tables due to their giant canvas.

These features are neatly implemented. For example, when you add a task, Notesnook adds a header at the top, followed by the subtasks (for example, Milk, Cheese, Bread, and Veggies under Groceries).

Bidirectional note linking

Here is where Notesnook differs from traditional note-taking tools like Keep Notes, OneNote, and more. Its bidirectional linking, especially the ability to link to specific blocks within notes, is a powerful feature that elevates it beyond basic note-taking.

Instead of linking to the top of a note, you can link to a specific paragraph, heading, or bullet point within another note. This granular linking is crucial for quickly accessing relevant information. Suppose you are a freelance writer working on a complex project involving multiple articles and research notes. You have separate notes for each research topic, filled with quotes, summaries, and your analysis. You can create a Project Overview note that outlines the entire project, including deadlines, key themes, and related research.

Reminders and effective notes organization

Notesnook is one of the rare note-taking apps that comes with robust task management. You can go to the Reminders menu and create new tasks with required details like note, frequency, time, date, and more.

The note organization is also efficient with the old tag system. You can use tags like #finance, #idea, #quote, #motivation, #projectA, #socialmedia, and more to organize your notes like a pro. Overall, the basics are sorted in Notesnook.

Another interesting add-on is tabs support, where you can switch between your opened notes from the bottom menu.

Open source and end-to-end encrypted

Now, let's get to the main point. Notesnook is an open source solution, so the app's source code is available to the public. Anyone can review and verify the company's privacy claims. E2EE ensures that data is encrypted on the user's device before it is transmitted. Here, no one has access to your data without the decryption key. It's the top reason Notesnook deserves a place over similar apps on my Android home screen.

Other security add-ons include an app lock and privacy screen to hide the note content when you switch between apps.

The perfect blend of privacy and productivity

Managing tasks, research notes, and ideas across multiple devices is a constant struggle, especially when you are concerned about data privacy. Notesnook is one such rare gem that focuses on privacy without compromising on UI and features. It's a testament to what's possible when developers prioritize user experience and security.

Still, it's not perfect. I would love to see more widgets, support for Material You with a bottom bar, and a graph view (at least on the desktop) in future updates. Check out my dedicated guide if you are looking for more such apps to supercharge your productivity on Android.