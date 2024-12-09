The Wear OS ecosystem has come a long way in the past couple of years. There are excellent options from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus. While Google seems to have nailed it with the Pixel Watch 3 (it's one of the best smartwatches), it still needs a few tweaks to make it better. Here are some daily tricks that help me get the most out of my Google Pixel Watch 3.

5 Customize the watch face to fit your needs

Personalized watch faces improve usability

Everyone has different needs for a smartwatch, but I can't stick with the default watch faces Google ships on the Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch includes several first-party watch faces that are fully customizable, many of which let you add complications to suit your preferences.

I use the Active watch face with complications like World Clock (since I work in the ET time zone), At a Glance to keep up with my day, and widgets like battery and calories. Here's how to customize your Pixel Watch face:

Open the Watch app on your phone. Tap Watch faces from the home screen and choose your favorite watch face. Close After it's selected, tap the Edit option. Customize the watch face by selecting your preferred color, complications, and more. Close

4 Download offline maps for better utility

Put that 32GB of storage to good use

Another Pixel Watch feature I use almost daily is the offline maps. This is handy, especially while commuting, as it allows me to navigate without picking up my phone while driving. Tapping "Home" to get directions anywhere in the city is a game-changer. This feature is also useful during treks in the Himalayas, where connectivity can be spotty.

To activate this feature, you'll download offline maps to your smartphone using the Google Maps app. Then, you'll sync them to your watch by scrolling to the Offline Maps section in the Google Maps app on your Pixel Watch and selecting the city for which you want to download offline maps.

3 Make the most of custom runs

Tailored plans because everyone runs differently

One of the best new features of the Pixel Watch 3 is its ability to create custom running workouts. Not everyone trains the same way. For example, I mix running and jogging until I reach my desired goal. While the default running workouts are great, the new custom run feature suits my needs.

I use an interval running plan where I alternate between running and resting. You can adapt the Pixel Watch 3 to match your running style. Here's how:

Open the Fitbit app on your phone. Go to the Coach tab. Close Select Custom runs. Choose from the list of available runs or build a custom run that fits your training style. Close

2 Silence notification sounds while using your phone

No need for the same alert twice

While the Pixel Watch 3 offers a great experience, Android still sends a notification tone to the watch even when you're using your phone. This isn't intuitive, as you can see the notification on your phone's screen, making the watch sound unnecessary.

I find this annoying, but you can activate a feature to stop your watch from ringing or vibrating when your phone is in use. If you find this frustrating, here's how to turn it off:

Open the Watch app on your phone. Select Notifications. Toggle on Mute notifications from phone. Close

1 Use the Pixel Watch 3 as a camera remote

Easiest way to take selfies and hands-free photos

One Pixel Watch 3 feature I frequently use, especially on trips, is using the watch as a camera remote. It works as a hands-free camera control for your smartphone, making it perfect for taking selfies or photos when both hands aren't free. The app provides plenty of controls, like switching to video mode or adjusting the camera's zoom level.

You can remotely launch your phone's camera from the Pixel Watch, which shows a live feed of what you're capturing on the watch. It's a nifty feature, especially useful during solo trips. It's worth trying if you haven't yet. To use this feature:

Click the crown on your Pixel Watch. Select the Camera app. Wait a moment for it to connect to your phone. Now, you can take photos, record videos, zoom, and explore different modes from the watch. Close

Google Pixel Watch 3 is great, but these tricks make it even more useful

The best part of the Wear OS ecosystem, much like Android, is its high level of customization. You can download hundreds of apps from the Play Store or tweak the entire system to suit your preferences. While Wear OS still has room to learn from competitors, the Pixel Watch provides plenty of tips and tricks to help you personalize the experience exactly as you like.