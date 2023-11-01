Tribit has made a splash with its portable Bluetooth speakers, and the new Tribit StormBox Flow is positioned to offer powerful sound you can take with you and enjoy all day. Better yet, it's a steal at $80 compared to the many similar speakers that cost well north of $100.

The Tribit StormBox Flow even has a fun party trick with its stereo mode when paired with a second unit, though that's a feature coming to more and more Bluetooth speakers. While it might only offer decent but not exceptional audio, it's a powerful and simple option for those who want to groove.

Tribit StormBox Flow 8 / 10 The Tribit StormBox Flow strikes a good balance. It’s got plenty of volume without distorting, and it can run all day without losing steam. It may be a tad heavy for a portable speaker, and its strap doesn’t inspire confidence, but it's an effective way to turn up the music for a reasonable price. Brand Tribit Maximum output power 25W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 1.47 lbs. Dimensions 8” x 3.57” x 2.01” Battery 30-hour Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant (via Mic) Codecs SBC, AAC Ports USB-C Colors Gray Buttons Power, Bluetooth pairing, Play/Pause/Voice assistant, Volume Up, Volume Down, EQ, Stereo link Water and dust resistance IP67 Speakers 62mm Full-range Woofer Pros Solid battery life

Dual-speaker mode is easy and effective

Plenty of volume Cons Tether isn?t super durable

Big and hefty $80 at Amazon $80 at Tribit

Price and availability

The Tribit StormBox Flow is available for pre-order now and will cost $80. You can find it on sale directly from Tribit's retail site with an early bird discount, bringing it to $64. It will eventually land on Amazon and AliExpress as well.

Design, hardware, and what's in the box

The Tribit StormBox Flow is a simple package. What you'll find in the box is the speaker itself, which comes with a paracord-like tether pre-attached, a USB C-to-C charging cable, and a not-terribly-helpful manual.

It's a fitting bundle as the speaker itself is quite simple, looks-wise. It's a drab, gray, rubberized plastic brick. Tribit has some stylish speakers, some with splashy colors or interesting mesh covers, but the StormBox Flow isn't one of them. At least it's smartly designed, offering four rubber feet on the bottom to hold it in place and two more rubber feet on one of the long sides so you can aim it directly at you while positioning all of the controls along the top edge.

The speaker has simple-to-use controls for volume, power, pairing, and more. These are effective, but figuring out all that they do requires the vague manual. Some require double- or triple-taps, and others respond to long presses.

Given its size, you might expect the Tribit StormBox Flow to pack a few drivers in, but it doesn't. Instead, it packs in power, offering a 30-hour runtime from its battery and even letting you use it as a USB-C battery bank (as long as it's more than halfway charged).

Opposite the USB port is a little slot for the tether. A built-in means of connection for portable speakers is mighty handy, but the Tribit StormBox Flow doesn't have the best implementation. The Sony SRS XB100 had a handy strap with a hook to make it easy to attach and remove. Tribit's StormBox Micro has a rubber strap on the bottom that is convenient for quickly lashing it down to something.

The little paracord strap here doesn't actually have its own way of closing around something unless you like fashioning knots. And in the short time testing the speaker, the stitched ends of the cord have started to fray. While I might have chalked this up to a one-off defect, Tribit actually sent two speakers for testing in stereo mode, and the second unit has a cord that looks just as susceptible to premature wear as the first unit.

The Tribit StormBox Flow has an IPX7 rating, so it can handle getting wet. But the design isn't one you'll really want to let take a dip. While the grille is likely to stop much splashed water from getting in, submersion is likely to see some get past the grille, and then it will prove hard to get out without just waiting for it to evaporate. Since there are openings on the top and bottom of the speaker, it's not just a matter of turning the speaker over and waiting for all the water to drain. While water droplets are plugging up the grille, the audio is also severely impacted.

Sound and battery life

The Tribit StormBox Flow's wide build makes it look like it might pack a pair of speakers, but it opts for a single driver and a bass radiator. That might mean it's not offering as full of sound as it could for a speaker of its size, but it's still respectably potent. Even without its XBass mode enabled, it still feels notably heavy, with a flimsy treble that doesn't really ring out until the volume is cranked. Mids are crisp. It makes for lively listening when tuning into music and can present clear enough sound to pair with a display and watch TV shows.

Next to fellow portable Bluetooth speaker Sony's SRS XB100, the Tribit StormBox Flow has the volume to knock it out of the park. While the Sony speaker gets unpleasant when cranked at high volumes, the Tribit speaker can match its volume when it's only set to around 75% and doesn't suffer from the same grating sound. Sony's speaker is far more portable, though.

Tribit has three EQ presets accessible on the speaker. A flat one offers solid presentation for mixed media. The XBass mode considerably bumps up the low end and is a nice touch for music. Then, there's an audiobook mode that trims some of the low and high ends to focus on the vocal range. Tribit's app isn't good for much with this speaker, but it provides a few extra EQ options and a custom 9-band EQ.

As capable as the Tribit StormBox Flow is on its own, the simple connectivity trick on offer makes it all the more fun. With a second StormBox Flow, a single button press on each unit will link them up. This will see them play in Stereo mode, which I found surprisingly effective while using them as a substitute for my Bose computer speakers to watch Justified. Occasionally, they'd cut out and need a half-second to come back on if the show's audio went quiet, but usually they didn't miss a beat. The mode also makes for more encompassing music. Pressing the stereo button again can switch the speakers over to party mode, so they just play the same audio and blast it.

That sound presentation can carry on for a long time, too. The speaker is rated to offer a 30-hour runtime or 24 hours with Xbass turned on. I ran it for 3 hours with the volume set to 50%, and the speaker drained just 10%, which aligns with the reported battery life.

Competition

Source: Bose

The Tribit StormBox Flow has plenty of competition in the portable Bluetooth speaker market. It squares off with the remarkably similar Bose SoundLink Flex, which has a strikingly similar design (a trend with Tribit and Bose speakers — just see the Bose SoundLink Micro and Tribit StormBox Micro or the SoundLink Revolve+ and the Tribit StormBox Pro), costs nearly twice as much, and doesn't have nearly as much battery life. That gives Tribit a strong edge. It's a similar story when running up against another portable champ, the JBL Flip 6, which costs much more and runs for a shorter time, though it at least offers a similar double-speaker function.

The Sony SRS XB100 is a viable threat at $60, but its edge isn't as much its price as its size. The little speaker is barely thicker than a standard soda can, a bit shorter, and less than half the weight of the Tribit StormBox Flow. It also includes a tether. While it doesn't match Tribit's volume or battery life, it's much easier to tote.

Should you buy it?

The Tribit StormBox Flow may not be the most portable, but it's a potent Bluetooth speaker that can pump out pleasing sound to fill a room and then some. It lacks an exciting design, almost like a clone of the Bose SoundLink Flex, but it comes at a low price, making it easy to overlook the basic aesthetics.

While the Tribit StormBox Flow is capable enough on its own, its stereo-linked mode with a second unit makes it even more flexible and enjoyable to use. More and more Bluetooth speakers are offering similar functionality. Still, the Tribit StormBox Flow's price makes it that much easier to consider buying a pair of speakers instead of just one, as the $80 price tag is nearly half that of competing speakers like Bose's.