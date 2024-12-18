Samsung deserves credit for popularizing the foldable phone. The first Galaxy Fold and Flip were as flawed as they were expensive, but iteration paved the way for much-refined successors. Today, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are among the best foldable phones you can buy.

However, it’s hard to call them the best foldables when considering alternatives like the OnePlus Open, Motorola Razr+, and Honor Magic V3. Samsung has some catching up to do, which is why I’m baffled by the rumors of a triple-folding Samsung phone coming in 2025. I’m all for innovation, but I wish Samsung would perfect its current foldable phones instead of throwing resources at a new form factor with questionable potential.

What do we know about Samsung's triple-folding phone?

A new form factor is coming

Close

The Huawei Mate XT is the only commercially available triple-folding phone so far

During its Q3, 2024 earnings call, Samsung confirmed it has a foldable with a new form factor on its roadmap. The device is “for consumers seeking an even more powerful and innovative mobile experience,” the company representative added. They did not mention a release date, but stated it would be introduced once it meets the quality and expectations of its users. However, multiple reports out of Korea claim it's a tri-fold phone that's set to come in 2025.

Currently, the only triple-folding phone on sale is the Huawei Mate XT, pictured above. It folds in a Z shape and unfolds to a 10.2-inch screen size, matching an average tablet. Rumor has it that Samsung’s offering will be of a similar size when opened — between 9 and 10 inches. However, it could fold inwards twice, just like the Samsung Flex G concept from the video below.

Can Samsung pull off a tri-fold phone?

Once again, I’m excited by the prospect of a Samsung tri-fold phone, but a release so soon could be a risky move if the company’s technology isn’t mature enough. I’m confident Samsung can make a triple-folding phone, but looking at what is on offer today, I doubt it’s going to be great.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a good phone when reviewed in a vacuum. However, it is thicker even than Huawei’s triple-folding Mate XT. The Honor Magic V3 is about 3mm thinner and has a 17% larger battery of the new silicon-carbon variety. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes better photos, and the OnePlus Open is significantly cheaper.

Clearly, Samsung has some serious competition in the foldable space. The only indication the company is doing something to catch up is the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. It is thinner than the Fold 6 and supposedly has a better camera, but it is only available in China and Korea in limited numbers.

Who is Samsung’s triple foldable phone for?

I’m sure a 10-inch foldable screen that folds to fit in a pocket would be awesome, but would the battery life, camera performance, durability, and design be adequate for the price point? I hope I’m wrong, but I’m skeptical given Samsung’s current lineup. The problem is, when paying top-dollar for a phone, buyers would expect top value in return.

No rumors point at a price for Samsung’s triple foldable. However, a figure around $3,000 seems like a good guess given the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ($1,900) and Huawei’s Mate XT ($2,800).

Foldable phones are still only a fraction of the whole smartphone market — 1.4%, according to TrendForce, and the foldable market itself actually shrunk in Q3 2024. It’s down 1%, per Counterpoint Research’s report, where we’re also reminded that high prices remain a major factor limiting foldables’ adoption.

What is Samsung gaining with a tri-fold?

Is it the right time for experiments?

To summarize, Samsung might be making an incredibly expensive phone with hardware not quite matching the price for a market where demand is questionable. What’s the point? Well, the way I see it, Samsung may be doing it for glory.

A $3,000 triple-folding Samsung Galaxy phone wouldn’t be a top moneymaker, but it would absolutely make headlines. Samsung’s image as an innovator is fading, and a cool new form factor could breathe new life into the brand. And even if it doesn’t sell well, it could potentially be the only tri-fold smartphone in the US. Globally, it could be the only alternative to the Huawei Mate XT, demand for which appears to be healthy, at least in China.

The form factor itself comes with key advantages over current book-style foldables. The biggest among them is the bigger screen. Sure, a 10-inch diagonal does not seem like a big boost over the 7.6-inch one on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but that’s actually 55% more screen area. Plus, a ratio closer to 16:9 would make the tri-fold Galaxy ideal for watching movies and YouTube videos.

I hope Samsung knows what it’s doing

As I wrote earlier, I hope I’m wrong to be skeptical about Samsung’s rumored triple-folding phone. The smartphone market has become rather predictable and repetitive, and we could use some innovation to spice things up.

Then again, I believe Samsung should prioritize its current foldable series over its rumored experimental form factor. They need to get better, and it's in Samsung’s best interest to make the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip the best foldable phones on the market. They’re what most people interested in a foldable would actually buy.

As for the triple-folding Galaxy, I’d rather see it delayed until Samsung knows it can make it shine in all aspects, not just with its larger screen. We’ll find out soon enough if Samsung sticks to its alleged 2025 roadmap, on which a rollable Galaxy phone is also believed to be present.