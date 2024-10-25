All of a sudden, it's a tightening race in the chip sector to bring efficiency to bear in what may beget the merging of applications in the mobile and desktop worlds... again. You know, like we haven't tried or done that before. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite is our star for today's Android Police podcast, but we will also trifle through the thought of a tri-fold Galaxy Z Fold 7... and given how timid Samsung has been, yes, we're just as surprised as you are.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com