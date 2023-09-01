Source: Treblab Treblab WX8 True Wireless Earbuds Use Coupon Code 50NOWWX8 for 50% off! $25 $50 Save $25 A their standard $50 price tag, the Treblab WX8 offer a good set of buds for the money. Cheap yet reliable, the battery life is solid and the sound quality is better than expected, but they won't blow you away by any measure. However, at 50% off these are the perfect set of backup buds to keep around if something goes wrong with you rmains, or you need a pair that can take a beating. $25 at Amazon

Sometimes, you just need a set of good yet cheap wireless earbuds that can go with you wherever the wind takes you. Not everyone wants to drop $200+ on a premium set of buds, and quite frankly, you don't have to if you want something that sounds good. Enter the Treblab WX8, a solid set of budget-friendly earbuds that sound good, are actually quite druable, and sit at a super cheap $50 price tag. They're a solid workhorse set of buds to either keep at home or take on the go, offering a cheap alternative to pricier options on the market. Even better, you can get them even cheaper right now if you use the special coupon code 50NOWWX8 at checkout.

Why the Treblab WX8 True Wireless Earbuds are worth your money

The Treblab WX8, while cheap, are a fully featured set of buds that work well in just about all applications, but don't necessarily excel at one thing in particular. These earbuds feature multipoint connectivity to sync up to multiple devices, are IPX8 rated to be sweat and water-resistant up to 1-meter, and feature an impressive 7-hour battery life plus an additional 21-hours with the charging case. Each bud features a 6mm driver that delivers balanced sound quality and playback, and passive noise cancelation helps isolate your tunes for a more focused listening experience. Plus, two mics allow for calls and voice assistant use, making them a versatile little set of cheap buds.

The construction and lighter weight of each bud makes them a great set of workout earbuds, but when it comes to voice calls there may be better options out there. You can use them as a set of earbuds for calls, however, the passive noise cancelation isn't the greatest you'll get for your money. That's to be expected at this price, however, so as long as you go in to these buds with the expectations that they'll be a good basic option, this won't be a huge disappointment.

All that said, this is a deal for those who have a tight budget and need something that gets the job done. You won't get premium features or high quality sound like more expensive options, but that really isn't the point with these. They are cheap, but at the same time they are reliable, meaning they'll serve you well if you don't go in expecting the best of the best. At just $25, it's hard to argue with what you get, as Treblab as a whole offers some pretty darn good headphones and earbuds for the money.