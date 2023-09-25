Source: Treblab Treblab WX8 True Wireless Earbuds Use Coupon Code RQXO6ZRW for 50% off! $25 $50 Save $25 Treblab offers more affordable alternatives, sure, but they're by no means bad if you're after a set of buds to take on your day-to-day adventures. They sound good for the price, and even better when they're half off. If you just want a good yet basic set of true wireless earbuds to keep on you, these are a great choice. Just be sure to redeem the coupon code for the discount! $25 at Amazon

A good set of buds don't have to cost an arm and a leg, and to be honest, some of the best cheap true wireless earbuds available often sound a lot better than you'd expect for the price. Sure, you can spend $200+ on a premium set if you've got the cash, but if you're a little short or just want to get a solid backup set of buds, Treblab's WX8 true wireless earbuds get the job done in spades. Sitting comfortably at a $50, they actually sound good and even come with features you'd expect from options double the price. If you can get them for half off, however, then they're one heck of a bargain for a pair of budget-friendly buds ideal for day-to-day use.

Why the Treblab WX8 true wireless earbuds are worth your money

Considering that they're just $25, they're some of the best buds in this price range you can get right now. Featuring impressive sound quality, substantial battery life, and better than average construction, they offer a pair of earbuds that actually don't feel as cheap as they cost. They won't be on par with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or the Sony WH-1000XM5 earbuds, of course, but Treblab's WX8 don't exactly aim for that standard. These buds are meant to be a cheaper alternative to these premium options, pure and simple.

The sound quality itself is better than what you'd expect, though, offering a dynamic range of crisp highs, clean mids, and booming bass to get your blood pumping to your favorite tracks. There's no app to customize how they sound, however, so the mix you hear is what you get. That said, as a pair of workout earbuds or just a basic set to have on hand, the quality and range these buds offer is more than acceptable. Couple that with an exceptional 7-hours of battery life plus 21 more with the charging case, IPX8 waterproof construction, and fast 1-hour USB-C or wireless charging, and you'll start to see why these buds punch above their weight class.

So if you're on a stricter budget for a set of buds, you can't go wrong with Treblab's WX8. For $50, they wouldn't be our first choice to go with since there are some better options at that price range. However, at 50% off these earbuds become a much more appealing buy thanks to what they offer. They work well, they sound good, and they're some of the most affordable true wireless earbuds you can go with at the moment. Just don't forget to use the coupon code RQXO6ZRW to get the half off discount at checkout.