Source: StackSocial

Having the rights tools and software can make all the difference when it comes to productivity and effectiveness at work or at school. While technology plays a crucial role in performance as well, software like Windows 11 Pro can elevate the tasks and projects you set out to complete.

Having the rights tools and software can make all the difference when it comes to productivity and effectiveness at work or at school. While technology plays a crucial role in performance as well, software like Windows 11 Pro can elevate the tasks and projects you set out to complete.

Windows 11, which was rolled out in October 2021, is Microsoft’s latest major release. While those who already had Windows 10 were eligible for a free upgrade, others had to buy the system for $200 and the Pro version for $289. These prices still stand at Microsoft. Thankfully, StackSocial is offering Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Home for just $30. Typically, StackSocial sells the Windows 11 Pro for $200, the Windows 11 Home for $139. You could also grab the Windows 10 Pro for just $30 instead of $199 during this sale.

Why buy the Windows 11 Pro now?

The new operating system was constructed with the needs of the modern world and is perfect for hybrid work. Rather than pay nearly $200 for it, you can get it today for a fraction of the cost.

The Windows 11 Pro is equipped with numerous productivity-focused features like a more powerful search engine, the ability to snap multiple windows together and create custom layouts, and improved voice typing. With a new interface that’s easier to use and cleverly designed, daily professional tasks are easier to manage.

Hybrid workers will love the fact that Microsoft Teams can be seamlessly integrated into the taskbar, and biometrics login offers advanced antivirus defenses to protect the data that you work with. Paired with studio effects like background blur, voice focus, automatic framing, and eye contact, you can focus more on your meetings than troubleshooting.

Microsoft has aimed to integrate and work seamlessly with Android phones the same way a Mac computer works with iPhones. With Windows 11, you can bring your favorite mobile apps to your PC and store them within the Start menu. You can also mirror most of its functionality to your PC like incoming messages, wirelessly transfer files, and more.