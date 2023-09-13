Source: StackSocial Windows 11 Pro $27 $199 Save $172 Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11 Pro, is down to just $27 from its original price tag of $199 at StackSocial. For students and professionals alike, the OS can be a game changer. $27 at StackSocial

Having the right tools and software can make all the difference when it comes to productivity and effectiveness at work or at school. Software like Windows 11 Pro can elevate the tasks and projects you set out to complete.

Windows 11, which was rolled out in October 2021, is Microsoft’s latest major release. While those who already had Windows 10 were eligible for a free upgrade, others have to buy the Home version of the software for $140 and the Pro version for $200.

Thankfully, StackSocial is offering Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Home for just $27, marking a new all-time low price for the popular PC software.

Is Windows 11 worth the upgrade?

The operating system was constructed with the needs of the modern world in mind and is perfect for hybrid work. Rather than pay $140 or $200 for it, you can get it today for a fraction of the cost.

Windows 11 is equipped with numerous productivity-focused features like a more powerful local search engine, the ability to snap multiple windows together and create custom layouts, and improved voice typing.

Hybrid workers will make the most out of updates to video calling including built-in studio effects like background blur, voice focus, automatic framing, and eye contact, you can focus more on your meetings than troubleshooting.

Of course, the upgrade we care about is that Microsoft has tried to make Windows work seamlessly with Android phones the same way a Mac does with iPhones. With Windows 11, you can install Android apps on your PC - the implementation isn't perfect, and official support is limited to the Amazon Appstore, but there is a way to install any Android app on Windows if you don't mind a little extra work.

You can also mirror your phone's functionality to your PC, sharing messages, files, and more.

The differences between Windows 11 Home and Pro are mostly limited to features power users will care about - like full remote desktop and local accounts - but with StackSocial offering both versions at the same price, there's really no reason not to go Pro.