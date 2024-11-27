Whether you're going on a work trip or a vacation, being able to use data on your phone makes things easier. Many premium phone plans include international use but may not offer enough data or be too expensive. If your phone plan doesn't support international data in the country you're going to, pick up a short-term eSIM to stay connected. Consider all your options to get the best deal, but have a travel SIM ready or know how to get one.

Your carrier might offer international support

Check your plan's features for international roaming

It's common for carriers to include usage in Mexico or Canada. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and many prepaid options offer coverage in Mexico and Canada. However, the quality of that coverage can vary. For example, AT&T offers usage in Mexico on all of its plans, but it may come with 2G speeds. Verizon and T-Mobile offer a chunk of high-speed data followed by slower data. If you leave the country often, international data could be a good reason to stick with a postpaid carrier.

If your plan doesn't include international data, it may be available as an add-on. Plan add-ons give your phone plan new features for an extra fee and could be a cheap international solution. Some of the best value phone plans from carriers like Boost Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile offer $10 add-ons with 5GB of data while roaming in Mexico and Canada.

There's more to the world than North America, and some premium plans support a range of countries. If not supported, you may be able to get a day pass. Day passes can be expensive for an extended stay. Still, if you're only in a country for a few days, they're an easy solution from your carrier.

International eSIMs are easy to install and fairly cheap

You can buy and download an eSIM from an app

If your carrier doesn't offer enough data or is too expensive, eSIMs are the perfect short-term data solution. Some carriers, like US Mobile, offer international eSIMs with up to 10GB of data depending on a few factors. Some US Mobile plans include a free international eSIM for some destinations.

Picking up a travel SIM has long been the solution, with vending machines in airports or stores in tourist destinations offering them. However, these solutions can be finicky. You must insert the SIM into your phone. If you use a physical SIM for your main phone line, don't lose the fingernail-sized piece of plastic.

eSIM gives us a better way. You don't need to find a SIM ejector or the right SIM for your phone. Saily is a well-known international eSIM provider and great for travelers who go to different countries. With this app, you can choose from an extensive list of supported countries with several data options for each.

If you travel to different countries and need a short-term solution, one-day or three-day plans can be a great solution. Plus, if you need more data, reloading is a breeze.

The prices in each country vary, but apps like this are nice because you can pay in several ways, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, and credit card. After choosing your term and pay, you can download the eSIM to your phone and get up and running quicker than calling your carrier's customer support or tracking down a physical travel SIM.

Other providers, like Airalo and AloSIM, offer similar services and prices. I used Airalo once in the past, and setting everything up was a breeze. You'll need a phone with an eSIM slot, which is available on the best Android phones, like the Google Pixel 9. Even budget Android phones come with eSIM support.

Data is required to set up all of this, so get set up before you leave your home network or be in an area with Wi-Fi. Also, make sure your payment method works in the country you're going to so that you don't get stuck and unable to add more data. Typically, this only requires a call to your card's customer support and may allow you to use local ATMs.

After downloading your eSIM, go to your phone's settings and switch your data to that SIM, and you're good to go. With your main SIM and an eSIM installed, you can still access your phone number, calls, and texts.

Don't forget that calling and texting are separate

If you want to message people back home, use one of the best messenger apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or anything that doesn't rely on standard calling and SMS. While some eSIMs come with calling and texting, calling and texting home could come with extra charges. Messengers are different because they only use data and don't count towards your calling minutes or texts.

Heading to a new country can be fun, but you don't need to waste money on expensive roaming charges, international calls, and overpriced international add-ons. While some carriers offer in-house solutions that may be a better value, having an eSIM ready to go avoids headaches when your plane touches down.