Get your WhatsApp data across the Android-iOS divide with the Move to iOS app

Moving from Android to iOS and vice versa used to be a complicated task that often meant sacrificing large chunks of data or starting fresh. Things have changed for the most part, with Google, Apple, and other OEMs developing tools for transferring user data between devices.

One such tool is Apple's Move to iOS app that transfers your contacts, message history, photos and videos, files and folders, mail accounts, accessibility settings, display settings, web bookmarks, and calendars to your new iPhone. WhatsApp messages and media were exempted from this list until recently when Meta announced support for the software.

Now, you can move most of your WhatsApp data, including account information, profile photo, chat history, individual and group chats, media, and settings from your budget or high-end Android phone to an iPhone. The only exceptions are your call history and display name. This article shows you everything you need to know about the process.

What you'll need to transfer your WhatsApp messages from Android to iOS

Before starting the process, you'll need to ensure a few things:

The Android phone must be on OS version 5 (lollipop) or above.

The Apple phone must be running iOS version 15.5 or above.

WhatsApp should be updated to version 2.22.7.74 or above on your Android.

WhatsApp should be updated to version 2.22.7.74 or above on your iPhone (only required at the end of the setup).

You must use the same phone number on both devices.

The Move to iOS app must be installed on your Android phone.

Your iPhone should be new or restored to factory settings. Otherwise, it won't pair with the Move to iOS Android app.

Both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, or the Android device must be connected to the iPhone's hotspot.

How to move your WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone

Here's a step-by-step guide to moving your data from Android to iPhone:

Your iPhone must be in a set-up state for this method to work. In other words, you can only use a new iOS device or a factory reset one if it's already been used.

Download the Move to iOS app from the Google Play Store and install it on your Android phone. Begin the setup process for your new (or factory reset) ‌iPhone‌. Go to the Apps & Data setup screen and select Move data from Android. 2 Images Close Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the onscreen instructions. A code appears on your ‌iPhone‌. 2 Images Close Enter the code on your Android phone, and you're taken to the Transfer Data screen. 2 Images Close Select WhatsApp and then tap Start. This encrypts your WhatsApp data and starts the data migration process. You're also signed out of your WhatsApp account on Android automatically. Once your ‌iPhone‌ is fully set up, download the latest WhatsApp version from the App Store and sign in with the same phone number. The data won't be decrypted if you are not on WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above.

The major downside of this process is that you can't do it on an iPhone that's been in use. Even if you recently set up the device and forgot to transfer your WhatsApp data, you have to wipe it to use the service again. If that sounds like too much trouble, you should consider one of the third-party alternatives listed below.

Move your WhatsApp data with a third-party software

If you'd like to transfer your WhatsApp data to an iPhone you've been using without resetting it, these third-party options can help:

Wondershare Wutsapper-WhatsApp transfer tool for Android

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer to iPhone app for Android

iMobie AnyTrans software for Windows and Mac

iMobie PhoneTrans for Windows and Mac

Wondershare Dr.Fone app for PC

Moving from Android to iOS should not spell the end of your WhatsApp data

Switching between the Android and iOS ecosystems used to mean losing your data and starting fresh for many of your favorite apps, including WhatsApp. That isn't the case anymore. With Apple's official tool or third-party options, you can transfer your WhatsApp data between devices and continue chatting with friends like you never left.

Moving from Android to iOS goes beyond transferring your WhatsApp data, though. So, we answered your most pressing questions on making the switch.