While the big three are some of the best carriers you can get and provide great service, they're also expensive. There are now mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which are carriers that run on the same networks for less money. One of the more well-known MNVOs is Metro by T-Mobile, which provides comparable service for less. If you make the switch, you can bring your phone number to simplify the process, even if you buy a T-Mobile phone. This guide shows you how to keep your number when switching to Metro by T-Mobile.

What is porting?

Porting is swapping your phone number to a new carrier when you switch service providers. To port, you'll submit a request with your old carrier to release your phone number to your new carrier. Most carriers submit a request on your behalf but need a port-out PIN or port-out password. You must request the PIN or password and provide it to your new carrier to finish the port-out process.

The swap should occur quickly after you provide the PIN or password and submit a port-out request. Soon can mean a matter of minutes or a few days, which depends on your old carrier. Not all phone numbers are eligible for porting, but most should be.

How to port your number to Metro by T-Mobile

The first step to porting your number is to choose your Metro by T-Mobile plan and the device you will use. You can either get a new device or keep your existing device. If you want to use your existing device, make sure it's compatible. To make sure it's compatible, use the Metro by T-Mobile phone compatibility checker, which requires you to enter your phone's IMEI number.

After confirming your phone is eligible, it's time to choose a plan. Metro offers several plan options to suit your needs, including some of the best MVNO deals. They even offer discounts if you add more lines to your plan. After selecting a plan and going to checkout, this is where you'll select if you want to keep your number or get a new one. When you choose to keep your number, you'll enter the following information:

The phone number you're looking to transfer.

The name of your current carrier.

Your current carrier account number.

The port-out PIN or password from your current carrier.

Your full billing address, including the zip code on file with your current carrier.

While you're gathering this information, check the following to make sure the port-out process is smooth and easy:

Request a port-out PIN or password.

Ensure you have an unlocked phone that is eligible for another carrier's service.

Resolve or fulfill any blocks or requirements on your account to move your number.

Make sure your bills are all paid off with your current carrier and you have no past-due balance.

The switch should be easy as long as you fulfill the above requirements and provide all the required information at checkout. The transfer will not occur until you activate your Metro by T-Mobile service on your device. Metro states that the transfer process should take between 10 minutes and two days to complete.

What if something goes wrong?

Even though the port-out process is straightforward, you may run into some hiccups along the way. Resources are available to help you in the event of an issue. If you run into an issue, your best bet is to contact Metro by T-Mobile support. Call 888-8-METRO-8 or go to the support page. If your issue is with porting, it may be on T-Mobile's end since Metro uses its porting network. You can contact T-Mobile's porting department directly by calling 877-789-3106.

Move to Metro

Metro by T-Mobile offers a similar service to regular T-Mobile service at a reduced rate. You can switch services to Metro and keep your number to take advantage of these savings. To do so, you'll port your number over, which needs some information, but it should be simple and straightforward. Many Metro by T-Mobile plans also come with hotspot data, so you can use your Android smartphone as a hotspot.