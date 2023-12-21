The Google Pixel Watch 2 is an improvement over its predecessor in nearly every way, so upgrading to Google's latest smartwatch is a straightforward decision. If you use a Pixel Watch, you've set it up the way you like it and don't want to start from scratch with the Pixel Watch 2.

There's a straightforward way to transfer your data from the Pixel Watch to the Pixel Watch 2. We walk you through these steps to ensure you don't lose valuable data. This method doesn't work for other Wear OS devices. If you're considering switching to one of Samsung's excellent smartwatches, you can't bring all your data from the Pixel Watch.

What data can be transferred to the Pixel Watch 2?

Apps, data, settings, watch faces, and tiles can be transferred to the Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 uses an identical version of Wear OS to the Pixel Watch. After moving your data, you shouldn't notice any difference between the two devices.

The only thing you'll need to do after transferring data is sign in to apps that require a login. You may also need to resync certain apps (for example, WhatsApp).

How to transfer data to your Pixel Watch 2

You can't directly transfer data between the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. We walk you through the steps in detail, but essentially, you'll do the following:

Back up your Pixel Watch's data. Pair your Pixel Watch 2 to your phone. Restore the Pixel Watch backup to your Pixel Watch 2.

How to back up a Pixel Watch

Before you start, make sure your Pixel Watch is updated to Wear OS 4. This version includes improvements over Wear OS 3.5, including backing up your Pixel Watch's data.

Swipe down from your Pixel Watch's watch face. Tap the Settings app (cog icon). Scroll down and tap System. Close Scroll down and tap Backup. Close Tap the Turn on button. Close

Wait for the backup to finish (this may take several minutes). When it's completed, move to the next step. The Pixel Watch doesn't show whether a backup is in process. Check back until it says, "Last backed up at [time]."

Don't forget the PIN or pattern you used to sign in to your Pixel Watch. You'll need this to restore the backup to your Pixel Watch 2.

How to pair a Pixel Watch 2 to a phone

If you've paired and set up your Pixel Watch 2 with your phone, reset it before transferring your data from your Pixel Watch.

Our guide on pairing a Pixel Watch with your Android phone gets you started but stops when you connect your Google Account to the Pixel Watch 2. This is where you'll need to restore a backup.

How to restore a backup to a Pixel Watch 2

During the setup process, your Pixel Watch 2 asks if you want to restore from a backup. If you miss this step, reset your Pixel Watch 2 and start again.

Sign in to your Pixel Watch 2 with the same account you used for your backup. Tap Copy to sync your Google account to your Pixel Watch 2. Close Tap your Pixel Watch backup. Enter your PIN or pattern. Place your watch on a charger to restore your backup. Close

You can now continue with the Pixel Watch 2 set up from your Android phone while it downloads your backup. Depending on your internet speed and the backup size, it may be finished before you complete the setup.

When your backup is complete, you have successfully transferred your data from your Pixel Watch to your Pixel Watch 2.

Essential information about transferring data to your Pixel Watch 2

Transferring your data from a Pixel Watch to a Pixel Watch 2 is straightforward, but there are some important elements to note after you transfer your data.

Transferring your data doesn't delete the original backup

After successfully transferring your data, you can still use your original Pixel Watch normally. Perform a factory reset if you plan on giving it away or selling it.

Backup downloads can crash, but don't delete your data

When we at AP tested the Pixel Watch's backup feature, it occasionally crashed while downloading a backup. If this happens to you, the Pixel Watch app prompts you to restart the setup process. This doesn't damage your backed-up data.

Don't reset your Pixel Watch until your data is transferred

Restoring your Pixel Watch should transfer all the data from your Pixel Watch, including settings. Keep your Pixel Watch on hand to double-check that everything has been copied successfully.

You can connect multiple Pixel Watches to the same device

If you aren't ready to reset your Pixel Watch, keep it connected to your Pixel Watch app alongside the Pixel Watch 2. You can only pair Fitbit with one tracker at a time.

You can transfer your Pixel Watch data to a different Wear OS device

If you're switching to another Wear OS device, you can restore a Pixel Watch backup, but you don't get all your data. Watch faces, settings, and tiles are not universal across Wear OS devices, and incompatible elements aren't transferred.

Don't lose your Pixel Watch's data

Transferring your data is a great way to get started with your Pixel Watch 2. After successfully transferring your data, review the safety features of your new smartwatch.