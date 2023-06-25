Google purchased fitness tracker legend Fitbit in 2019. In September 2022, Google announced that beginning in 2023, standalone Fitbit accounts will be phased out. This means Fitbit users eventually need to transfer their data to Google accounts to continue using Fitbit services. If you have a legacy Fitbit account, you still have time before you have to make the switch. But you can do it now. If you intend to use Fitbit in the future, you might as well get a head start. Here's how to transfer your Fitbit data into your Google account.

How to migrate your Fitbit data to your Google account

This mandatory transition is not a complicated one. The Fitbit app guides you while making the switch, and doing so is as simple as following some prompts. However, this transition can't be reversed.

Open the Fitbit app. If you see a prompt to "move Fitbit to your Google Account," tap Get started. Close Tap Choose your Google Account, then select the Google account you want to move your data to. 2 Images Close Tap Review and confirm your Fitbit setup. You're prompted to review the data in your Fitbit account and the devices and apps you have connected to it. You can choose which items to migrate into your Google account. 2 Images Close Tap Review how Google uses Fitbit data and agree to move. Close Scroll through the next page to read more about how Google uses the data you're migrating. If you consent, tap Agree & move. On the next screen, tap Got it. 2 Images Close You're asked if you want to contribute data to various Fitbit initiatives. This is optional. Scroll through this page and read what data Google wants to use and how. If you consent, tap I Agree. If not, tap No thanks. Close

That's it. You've moved your Fitbit account to your Google account. From now on, you'll log in to the Fitbit app using your Google account.

What if I dismissed the prompt?

If you dismissed the prompt to transfer your account and can't figure out how to get back to it, follow these steps:

On the Fitbit app's Today tab, tap the settings icon in the upper-left corner. Under Settings, tap Manage your account. Tap Move account. Follow the steps described in the section above, starting at step 3.

What if I don't want to move my Fitbit account to my Google account?

If you'd prefer not to merge your Fitbit and Google accounts, Fitbit says you can use your legacy Fitbit account until "at least 2025." After that, a Google account will be required to use Fitbit devices. If you're still not ready to make the switch by then, consider grabbing a new fitness tracker from a company other than Fitbit.