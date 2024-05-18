Steam OS runs on Linux, which makes it complicated (but possible) to transfer files to a Windows-based PC or Mac. Fortunately, there are some easy workarounds; you can use portable media (USB-C sticks and microSD cards), Network drives like network-attached storage (NAS), or file transfer apps. Since you may not have the necessary hardware ready, we've devised a guide to transfer files to and from your Steam Deck using trusted apps.

How to transfer files using Warpinator

You can transfer files to and from your Steam Deck using the Warpinator app. You can download the transfer file app through the pre-installed Discover software center. To do so, you must install the Winpinator program on your PC. Keep reading the tutorial below to learn more.

In this example, we use a Steam Deck OLED, but the steps will work for any Steam Deck option. Also, ensure you're up to date on the latest OS.

Installing Winpinator on your Windows PC

Winpinator is safe to download, but if you want to check it personally, you can find Winpinator on the GitHub page and inspect its source code.

Open your web browser. Visit Winpinator and navigate to the Download page by clicking Downloads. Follow the installer's steps and click Finish. If your firewall flags Winpinator (see SmartScreen warnings), click Allow.

Installing Warpinator on your Steam Deck

Open your Steam Deck. Hold down the power button on your Steam Deck (the red button at the top) to bring up the main menu. Select Switch to Desktop. Tap the Steam Deck icon in the lower left corner to open the Application Launcher. Tap Discover in the Application Launcher; you can also search for it by typing in the search bar or locating it under System. Inside Discover, search for Warpinator. Tap the Install button.

Launching Warpinator and Winpinator

Inside Discover, navigate to Installed > Warpinator. Tap Launch at the top of the screen. On your PC, open Winpinator. Inside the Winpinator app, you will see your Steam Deck listed. Return to the Steam Deck and check Warpinator. You should see your Windows PC device listed in the app.

For your devices to show up, your PC and Steam must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Disabling or lengthening sleep mode on either device may be necessary.

Selecting files to transfer from Steam Deck to PC

After launching Warpinator and Winpinator, you can begin the file transfer process. Ensure both Warpinator and Winpinator remain open and connected. To ensure a secure connection is established, you can set a group code before proceeding with the steps below.

Inside Warpinator, select your computer. Tap Send files; browse for the files you want to send or check Recents. Return to Winpinator on your PC and tap Accept. The file transfer is complete; you can open it and save these files on your Windows PC.

Selecting files to transfer from PC to Steam Deck

Inside Winpinator, select your Steam Deck. Click Send files or Send a folder. Return to Warpinator on your Steam Deck and tap Accept. The file transfer is complete; you can open and save these files on your Steam Deck.

Warpinator supports multiple platforms; if you do not wish to transfer files onto a Windows PC, you can install Warpinator on Android or iOS.

How to transfer files using KDE Connect

If you have a Mac or another Linux system, you can use the KDE Connect app instead. The app also supports Windows-based systems, Android, and iOS. In this example, we will transfer files using KDE Connect on a Steam Deck OLED to a Windows computer.

Download and install the KDE Connect app on your device. You can download it directly from the official website or visit the appropriate app store (Microsoft Store, App Store, or Google Play Store). Launch the KDE Connect app on your device and leave it running. On your Steam Deck, press and hold the power button to select Switch to Desktop mode. Tap the Steam Deck icon in the lower left corner. Select Internet. Tap KDE Connect. Select your device inside KDE Connect. Tap Pair. Return to KDE Connect on your other device and select Accept.

To send files on either device, select Share File and browse the file you plan to transfer.

KDE Connect on Steam OS to another device:

KDE Connect on other device (Windows PC) to Steam OS:

The files will automatically be sent to the downloads folder on your local network under File Explorer.

Trouble pairing or finding files on Steam Deck

If you're struggling to find your device using the transfer file apps, ensure the other device runs the program as an administrator. Some firewalls and anti-virus programs flag third-party transfer file programs as malware, so using them requires bypassing your computer's firewall or anti-virus.

If you have problems using your Steam Deck, disable sleep mode and stay connected to your network. Otherwise, you may use a properly formatted (NTFS and exFAT) microSD card or SSD to transfer your files if you have unstable Wi-Fi. If nothing works and you've updated your Steam OS, it might be time to do a factory reset.

