Switching from an iPhone to an Android phone can seem overwhelming. After all, the platforms are distinct from each other. However, transitioning from an iPhone to one of the best Android phones doesn't mean you'll start from scratch in terms of your data. You can port over your contacts, so you won't need to contact people to get their information. It saves time and effort and lets you use your new phone immediately. There are two methods for transferring contacts: via cable and wirelessly. Here's how to use both methods to transfer your contacts from iPhone to Android.

Transferring contacts via cable is easy. First, fully charge your iPhone and new Android phone and make sure your Android can connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular network. You'll need a Lightning to USB-C cable to connect both phones. When that's done, follow the steps below.

Turn on your Android phone. Insert your SIM card or download your eSIM by following the on-screen instructions. Connect to a Wi-Fi network. A screen asks if you want to copy apps and data. Select Next. Follow the on-screen instructions until you are asked to connect the devices. Turn on your iPhone and plug in the Lightning tip of your cable. Plug the USB-C end of the cable into your Android phone. A popup on your iPhone asks if you "Trust this Computer." Select Trust. Wait a few moments for the system to process the data. You may need to enter your iPhone passcode a few times. On your Android phone, sign in to your Google account or create one if you don't have one. If you don't sign in during the setup process, you can't copy some data, such as calendar events, but you can copy contacts. A screen on your Android phone asks what data you want to copy. Select Contacts and any other data you'd like to copy over. Tap Copy to begin the transfer process. Depending on the amount of data you transfer, it could take anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour. When the transfer is done, a screen asks you to turn off iMessage so you don't miss out on messages. To do so, go to Settings on your iPhone. Navigate to Messages. Turn off the slider next to iMessages. On your Android phone, select Done.

If you don't have a Lightning to USB-C cable, Google allows for wireless transfer of contacts, so you don't need to order one and wait for it to arrive. You can't port over as many things when transferring data wirelessly, but you can wirelessly transfer your contacts, photos, videos, and calendar events. Before you start, fully charge your iPhone and Android phone and make sure both phones can connect to a Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

Turn on your Android phone and press Start. Insert your SIM card or download your eSIM by following the on-screen instructions. Connect to a Wi-Fi network. A screen appears asking if you want to copy apps and data. Select Next. Continue with the setup process until you are asked to find your cable. Select No Cable. Tap Switching from iPhone or iPad. If asked, allow access to location and nearby devices. On your Android phone, sign in to your Google account or create one if you don't have one. If you don't sign in during the setup process, you can't copy some data, such as calendar events, but you can copy contacts. You are prompted with a QR code on your Android phone. Use your iPhone's camera to scan the QR code and download the Switch to Android app. After it's downloaded, open the app and agree to the Terms of Service. Tap Copy data. With the Switch to Android app open on your iPhone, scan the QR code on your Android. Allow both phones to connect by tapping Join. The app processes which data is available to copy. Select Contacts and any other data you'd like to copy over. Tap Continue to begin the transfer. Keep both phones close together during the transfer process. Depending on how much data you transfer, it could take anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour. When the transfer is done, a screen asks you to turn off iMessage so you don't miss out on messages. To do so, go to Settings on your iPhone. Navigate to Messages. Turn off the slider next to iMessages. On your Android phone, select Done.

Switching to an Android from an iPhone is easy

Leaving the iPhone to embrace the Android platform doesn't have to be a headache. Google makes it easy to transfer your data, including importing your contacts, using a cable or a wireless connection. You'll be up and running in no time with your new phone.