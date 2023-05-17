In the age of streaming, it can be easy to get lost in the sea of new content. With some great new movies releasing every week, it becomes an impossible task to both remember what you wanted to watch and then find out where you can watch it. To help manage your movie and TV intake, Trakt is now available on Android so you never miss anything on your radar.

Having been previously available to its VIP beta testers, anyone can now download the app and sign up. Users will be able to mark the episodes of TV shows they watched and add more series to their lists so there are never any hard decisions on what to watch next. To make it even easier to keep up, the app will send out notifications whenever a new episode is about to go live.

Much like its movie-centric counterpart Letterboxd, you'll be able to rate whatever it is you watched, but you won't be able to write any reviews. However, these ratings will help on the recommendation side of things so you can keep finding things you love.

Trakt also recognizes that finding the right show on the appropriate streaming service can be difficult, so it partnered with JustWatch to provide the right streaming link whenever you need it.

As is the case with many free apps, there is a paid tier with a few extra features. Users that sign up for the VIP tier will be able to create an end-of-year roundup for the best movies and series as well as compile stats about their viewing habits. Of course, this subscription will rid Trakt of any and all advertisements.

Trakt also has a few social features to see what your friends have been watching, and you'll be able to comment on these if you feel like there's a debate worth having.

To watch content from different streaming services, you'll need a smart TV device to download the necessary apps. If you're unsure which device best suits your needs, our favorite Android TV boxes should help steer you in the right direction.