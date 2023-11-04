Being healthy is a constant goal of many people, but it's often easier said than done. Whether you're trying to eat better, be more active, or have another goal, everyone is striving for something. One common agreed-upon way to be healthier is to walk more, but there's no easy way to track it. There are some great fitness trackers, but they cost money and are not the best step-tracking solution for everyone. Most people have a smartphone in their pocket, which is a free way to track your steps and build a new habit. This guide discusses how to use your Android phone to track your steps.

How to track your steps with Google Fit

The easiest way to track your steps on Android is by using the Google Fit app. Google Fit is Google's fitness app that allows you to track your activity using your phone. To track your steps with the app:

Launch the Google Fit app. Select which Google Account you'd like to use with Google Fit. Enter your gender, height, weight, and birthday, and tap Next. Tap the Turn on button to allow Google Fit to track your activity. 2 Images Close Tap the Allow option in the pop-up window. Select the goals you'd like to strive for. You can change them later, so don't stress about choosing the perfect goals. 2 Images Close

Now, when you open the app, your steps display at the top of the screen. If you opened the app before but your steps aren't being tracked:

Select the Profile tab at the bottom, which is shaped like a person's torso. Tap the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Scroll down to the Tracking preferences section and turn on the Track your activities toggle. 2 Images Close

Google Fit should now start tracking and showing your steps in the app.

How to track your steps with Fitbit

Google has another fitness service called Fitbit. It bought Fitbit in November 2019 and has slowly integrated it since then. Fitbit is generally aimed at providing fitness trackers or smartwatches as well as fitness services, but their app can also be used to track steps.

Open the Fitbit app. Tap Sign in with Google. Select Continue as a new user. Choose which Google Account you'd like to use with Fitbit. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account. On the Fitbit home screen, tap the device icon in the upper-left corner. Under Add Connections, Select Add phone under the Phone option. 2 Images Close Tap Continue. Tap I agree. 2 Images Close Select Allow. Your phone is now set up as a tracking device. 2 Images Close

You will start seeing step data in the Fitbit app that is collected from your phone.

Track your steps with your most personal device

Who needs a fancy fitness tracker or smartwatch when you have a perfectly good smartphone? Google's Google Fit and Fitbit apps are perfect ways to use your phone to track your steps and may be pre-installed on your device. If you want a non-Google option, there are great pedometer apps available on the Google Play Store.