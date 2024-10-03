Tracfone is one of the oldest names in cell phone providers, but these days, it’s one of Verizon’s prepaid brands, like Visible and Total Wireless. Unlike Visible, Tracfone, however, stuck to more traditional prepaid plans with fixed data amounts and few extra features. Tracfone is changing that with some new data upgrades to its Unlimited Talk & Text plans, new payment options, and hotspot data on all of the updated plans.

In a press release, Verizon announced it is doubling the data included with Tracfone's UTT (Unlimited Talk & Text) plans without increasing the price. Tracfone is also introducing new plan term lengths with multi-month discounts for those willing to pay for three, six, or 12 months upfront. Tracfone is also adding hotspot capability to these plans, so if customers want to use their data with another device, like a tablet or laptop, they can do so.

Tracfone has modernized its plans

Double the data for double the value

Previously, Tracfone offered 2GB, 3GB, 5GB, and 10GB plans, which have been doubled to 4GB, 6GB, 10GB, and 20GB. There was even a 0GB plan that has defied mathematics with an upgrade to 1GB, but we’ll take it. The nice this about this kind of upgrade is that if you don’t actually need all of the new data you’ve been given, you can downgrade to a cheap plan to save.

In the release, it’s noted that these data amounts are higher than competitor Consumer Cellular, which is true, but it must be mentioned that Consumer Cellular has an unlimited plan that isn’t matched. Tracfone isn't the only prepaid carrier updating its plans recently with MobileX adding more data, New plans at Total Wireless, and Ultra Mobile offering unlimited data.

Tracfone has also enabled hotspot capability on these plans so you can share your data with another device. This can be helpful if you want to use a tablet or laptop while stuck on the train or riding the bus. If you don’t want to use hotspot, you can use all of that data on your phone, so you’re not wasting any data.

Speaking of wasting data, all of this data is considered Carryover Data, so you don’t lose it at the end of the month. If you’re normally a light user but need a lot of data a few times a year, you could even build up a cache of data to use when you need it.

Tracfone has also added the ability to pay for multiple months at once, and savings for those that do. When you’re picking one of Tracfone’s Unlimited Talk & Text plans, you can choose to get a single month, three months, six months, or 12 months at once. The longer the term you get, the more you save. For example, Tracfone’s largest 20GB plan costs $40 for a single month, but if you get 12 months, you pay $384, which works out to around $32 per month. Keep in mind that taxes are extra.

David Kim, Verizon Value’s Chief Revenue Officer said, "We are thrilled to offer our customers even more value with these new plan enhancements. By doubling the data and adding hotspot capabilities, we are ensuring that our customers can stay connected and get the most out of their wireless experience. Our goal is to provide the best price and value in the market, and these changes reflect our commitment to that mission."

Tracfone is owned by Verizon, which means it uses the Verizon network for all of its coverage. This isn't a bad thing, as Verizon's strong coverage makes it one of the best carriers around. Tracfone works with 5G as long as you use a compatible 5G phone. With doubled data that can be carried over to the next month, hotspot support, and new payment options, Tracfone could be a much more appealing value option for those looking to save.