Smart plugs are a game-changer for your home, turning regular appliances into Wi-Fi-savvy gadgets. They make life easier with features like remote on/off control. Instead of tossing out appliances that don’t work with voice assistants, just plug them into these smart devices. With a simple voice command or a tap on your app, you can control them effortlessly. Plus, high-end smart plugs often come with additional features, like auto-off timers or Matter compatibility, like the Tapo P125M.

Amazon has an awesome deal on the TP-Link Tapo P125M smart plug right now. You can snag three for just $22—a huge drop from the usual $50 for a three-pack. That’s a cool $28 in savings, bringing the package to its lowest price ever.

Why the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is great

This three-pack TP-Link Tapo P125M is one of our top picks for smart plugs on the market, and they're a great way to dive into smart home tech without breaking the bank. They don’t need an extra hub and are super easy to set up via Bluetooth. With features like programmable timers, you can schedule when your lamps, fans, and other devices turn on and off. Plus, once they’re connected to Wi-Fi, you can control everything remotely through the Tapo app, making your daily routines a breeze.

Since these smart plugs are Matter-certified, they play nicely with all major smart home systems, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. This ensures that no matter which ecosystem you’re in or planning to set up, you can manage all your devices effortlessly through one convenient app.

These smart plugs also come with voice control, so you can manage them with simple verbal commands. Plus, they feature an Away Mode that mimics your presence by randomly turning connected lamps on and off. If you’re aiming to recreate that Home Alone vibe, Away Mode’s random power cycles will be perfect for making it look like someone’s home.