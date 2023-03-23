Source: Amazon TP-Link Tapo C100 Amazing streamlined value The TP-Link Tapo C100 makes it easy to check on any room of your house from anywhere. It offers a 3.3mm fixed lens, HD video, two-way audio, IR night vision, and a sound and light alarm. In addition, it supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and microSD cards up to 128GB. Pros Small and sleek build Powerful frill-free design Cons No pan-and-tilt ability Limited app automation features $25 at Amazon $25 at B&H Photo Video

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Tapo 2K The versatile choice The TP-Link Tapo C200 offers pan-and-tilt functionality for optimal viewing and records video in 1080p HD at 15fps. It also sports a 4mm fixed lens, two-way audio, a sound and light alarm, and IR night vision. Plus, it works with both Alexa and Google and supports microSD cards up to 128GB. Pros Large image sensor Great pan-and-tilt functionality Cons Pricier Limited notifications and automation features $30 at Amazon $30 at B&H



Home security Wi-Fi cameras are an easy and budget-friendly way to add some security to your smart home setup. They allow you to view what's happening in a particular room (say, to check on your kids or pets) even when you're away at work. We love the TP-Link Tapo C100 and TP-Link Tapo C200 home security Wi-Fi cameras as they offer HD video, alarms, two-way speakers, and plenty of other nice-to-have features. But which one is the best fit for your home security needs?

Price, availability, and specs

The TP-Link Tapo C100 is available for $25 through retailers like Amazon and B&H Photo. The TP-Link Tapo C200 is priced at $30 and also available via Amazon and B&H Photo. Fortunately, neither camera requires a monthly subscription plan to work as some other home security cameras do.

TP-Link Tapo C100 TP-Link Tapo C200 Camera Resolution 1080p 1080p Image Sensor 1/3.2" 1/2.9" Lens Focal Length 3.3mm 4mm Night Vision 850nm IR LED (up to 30 ft) 850nm IR LED (up to 30ft) View Range Fixed 360 degrees horizontal, 114 degrees vertical Two-way Speaker Yes Yes Motion Detection Yes Yes Subscription required? No No Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Alexa, Google Assistant Dimensions 2.7 x 2.1 x 3.9 inches 3.4 x 3.3 x 4.6 inches Price $25 $30

Design

Despite having such similar functionality, these two wired cameras have noticeably different physical designs. The TP-Link Tapo C100 has a flat base with the camera mounted above it on a slim stem. Likewise, the TP-Link Tapo C200 has a slightly bulkier design with a larger and rounder base; its camera is housed in a sphere that allows it to be mounted upside down from the ceiling and pan or tilt as needed.

Both cameras are primarily white and should blend in easily with most decor and any other tech gadgets you have. The camera lenses are in the center of the face, though you can also see the LED indicator light, motion sensor, and system light alarm nearby.

While the C100 has a slightly more svelte design, both cameras are still fairly small and won't take up much room on a bookshelf, table, or anywhere else you mount them. TP-Link also ensures that you can easily access both the charging port and microSD card ports, no matter how each is mounted.

Software and Features

To use either of these home security cameras, you will first need to download the companion mobile app and create a user account. It is free to do this. Once you're signed in, the app makes it easy to add your camera and finish the setup.

The Tapo app has a simple and straightforward design, allowing you to select a camera and adjust settings. It also lets you view the live feed, schedule recordings, set a countdown timer to turn it off, and even talk with someone on the other end, regardless of where you are. The app gives you full control over how the C200 camera is positioned via its pan-and-tilt function and the ability to save a specific position that works for your needs. In addition, the app will send push notifications on your phone if it detects movement, giving you some peace of mind.

Video and sound quality

Both cameras record in full high-definition 1080p. While it's not as nice as 4K (or even 2K) footage, 1080p is still enough to let you see people or items in crisp detail. Recorded footage is stored locally on a microSD card up to 128GB, which is approximately 380 hours worth of video. Both cameras also automatically delete the oldest footage to make room for the newest.

You're covered when it's nighttime, too. The C100 and C200 offer IR LED night vision up to 30 feet, which should work for most rooms in your house. With built-in motion detection, the cameras will document any movement they detect, whether it's an intruder or just your pets. And thanks to the two-way audio feature, you can chat with whoever's on your camera; it's a nice way to check in with your kids after school or calm lonely pets.

However, only the C200 rocks a pan-and-tilt feature, making it the more useful pick for anyone who needs more flexible and granular control over what their camera sees. It can move 360 degrees horizontally and 114 degrees vertically, covering plenty of area no matter how you mount it in your room.

The cameras both offer a couple of ways to scare away unwanted intruders, too. There are light and sound alarms you can trigger or, alternatively, use the microphone and speaker to yell at them. Of course, the C100 and the C200 also support voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing for hands-free control.

Subscription services

Fortunately, neither camera requires (or even has the option for) a monthly subscription service plan. You only need to pull the cameras out of their box, download the app, and get started. This is easy on the wallet and nice to see in a time when pretty much everything requires its own subscription somehow.

Which is right for you?

The TP-Link Tapo C100 and the C200 are both moderately-priced but still relatively robust options. With two-way speakers, IR night vision, 1080p HD recording, and motion detection features, you can hardly go wrong with either. However, if you want pan-and-tilt functionality, we absolutely recommend the TP-Link Tapo C200. It's a fantastic feature to have, especially since it only costs a few bucks more.

