A smart home security camera like the TP-Link Tapo can help deliver peace of mind when it comes to the safety and security of your home. It records video in high definition, with night vision, and it has a built-in siren to thwart potential intruders. It also has a motion detector with instant notifications, so not only can it tell you when something has happened, but it can also alert you when something is happening. You might think that buying multiple Tapos to put in, say, your living room, office, garage, and front entryway would cost hundreds of dollars, but that's not the case today. Right now, you can pick up a four-pack of these cameras for just $50.

Why you should buy the TP-Link Tapo C110 security camera

Not only have we reviewed the very similar Tapo C100 camera—for full disclosure, that is actually the C100 in the photos above (the two models are nearly identical)—but we also did a breakdown of the differences between the C100 and the C110. This means that we have a lot of great content on these cameras to help you make your decision, but I'll give you a quick summary now: we scored the C100 a 7.5/10, with our main issue being that it didn't have 2K video resolution. The C110 not only fixes that issue, but it also adds cloud storage support, so needless to say we are fans of the product.

In addition to the 2K full 1080p video, the C110 also has night vision. It's not in color or particularly advanced, but you do get up to 30 feet of visibility in the dark. You also get motion detection with customizable activity zones, and instant alerts so you know right when something is happening. There's two-way audio, so you can listen in on a pet or child while away, as well as talk to them, and a built-in siren alerts you of a possible intruder. Additionally, there is a microSD card for up to 256GB of local storage—a feature that is getting rarer in today's cloud-based world, and support for Alexa, meaning you can use voice commands to broadcast a live Tapo feed to any Echo device with a screen.

The bottom line here is that the TP-Link Tapo C110 is a budget security camera, so there are obviously going to be some concessions. But as long as you go in with that expectation, you won't be disappointed by this purchase. At less than $13 per camera with today's deal, you get a ton of value per dollar spent, along with the ability to blanket your home, office, or other property with security cameras for just $50. Plus, although there is a subscription service that adds some additional features, it's totally optional, and not nearly as restrictive as you see with other smart devices. Be sure to take advantage of this discount on the C110 4-pack while you can!