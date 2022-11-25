TP-Link is known for its Wi-Fi routers, networking gear, and smart home products. It is among the few companies that sell an array of smart home-compatible bulbs, switches, LED strips, and security cameras. For Black Friday, TP-Link has heavily discounted its entire smart home product lineup, giving you the perfect excuse to splurge on them and finally turn your home into a smart one.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch

Installing the Kasa HS200 light switch is easy—it has a standard wall plate size and requires a neutral wire to work. Once installed, you can use the Kasa app to set up the smart switch, though it only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi SSID. Once installed and set up, you can control the connected appliance or light using your voice or the Kasa app. The switch is not Matter compatible and does not require a hub to work, but if your internet goes down, you won't be able to control it remotely.

The Kasa HS200 light switch usually retails for $20. Thanks to Black Friday, it is available with a whopping 35% discount, which drops its price down to $13. You might consider buying a few of these switches at their discounted prices to install across your home or office at this price.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini with HomeKit

Wary of changing the switches in your home or office to turn them into a smart ones? Get a smart plug instead. The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug will fit into your existing power socket and allow you to control the connected appliance. You can set up a schedule to turn a device on/off at a particular time. Besides Alexa and Google Assistant, the smart plug supports HomeKit, so you can control the connected device irrespective of which phone you use.

For Black Friday, you can get the 2-pack Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini for $25 after a $5 discount. At this discounted price, it is worth picking up a few more of these smart plugs for use in your home or office. These are among the best smart plugs you can buy, so you can't go wrong with them.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi 60W LED Light Bulb, 2 Pack

Besides switches and power sockets, you will also need smart bulbs to turn your home into a smart one. The TP-Link Kasa smart bulb is already an affordable alternative to Philips Hue offerings, but for Black Friday, you can get it at an even lower price. The 2-pack Kasa Smart Wi-Fi 60W A19 multicolor bulb is available for $20, down $10 from its $30 retail price.

You can use these multicolor bulbs to set the right mood and ambiance in your room while working or watching a movie. They do not require a hub to work and can be controlled over Wi-Fi using Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, or Alexa.

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (5-Pack)

If you want even more multicolor smart bulbs for your home or office, get the 5-pack Kasa A19 Smart Wi-Fi LED for just $40 this Black Friday. That's $20 cheaper than what you would otherwise have to pay for the smart bulb pack. You can group these bulbs to control them all at once. And like other Kasa products, they do not require a hub to work as they connect to the internet over Wi-Fi.

This is one of the best Black Friday smart home deals, especially if you have been looking to buy a bunch of smart bulbs for a while.

TP-Link has a range of smart home products, and if you pick them up this Black Friday, you can group them all together and control them using the Kasa mobile app. And since they all work over Wi-Fi, you won't have to worry about investing separately in a hub or controller.