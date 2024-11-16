Most of us probably don’t think too much about upgrading our networking gear until we either upgrade internet service above the 1Gbps threshold or we’re finally tired of the limited range of a single router. It’s at this time we’re more likely to leapfrog to the latest tech available, so there’s no reason to upgrade again for as long as possible — and that means Wi-Fi 7.

The Deco BE65 Pro is TP-Link’s answer, offering a general-purpose Wi-Fi 7 mesh router designed to deliver high-performance wireless without the skyrocketing price of the high-end models. Thanks to a pair of 5Gbps ports and a wireless range of about 3000ft2 on each node, it enables a flexible network setup. It’s a great option if you need to cover a multi-level house or rooms with limited reception.

6GHz Band takes advantage of minimal congestion

5Gb Ethernet ports for fast wired connections

Wired and wireless combined backhaul Cons Mobile app is required for setup and configuration

Price, availability, and specs

The BE65 Pro is exclusively available at Best Buy, and it's available in packs of one, two, or three units. Unfortunately, at the time of this review, it seems like something is wrong with Best Buy's store page, so it may only be possible to get a one-pack or three-pack.

If you'd like to save some money while getting nearly the same thing, also consider the BE63. It offers nearly identical Wi-Fi performance and capabilities, but instead of two 5Gbps Ethernet ports and one 2.5Gbps port, it has four 2.5Gbps ports. Based on retail prices, the BE63 costs $50 less for a single unit.

Specifications Coverage Up to 3000 sq. ft. (+2800 per unit) Number of Devices Supported 200 Bands 6.0 GHz, 5.0 GHz, 2.4 GHz Speed 6 GHz: 5764 Mbps (802.11be), 5 GHz: 4324 Mbps (802.11be), 2.4 GHz: 688 Mbps (802.11be) Wi-Fi Protocols IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be Security SPI Firewall, HomeShield Security (IoT Protection, Site Blocker, Intrusion Prevention, DDoS Prevention) Chipset/memory BE11000 App requirements App required for setup and configuration Dimensions 4.23in diameter, 6.93in height Misc. Multi-Link Operation, 320 MHz channel, 4K-QAM, Multi-RUs, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Ports 2× 5Gbps + 1× 2.5Gbps ethernet, 1× USB Expand

What’s good about the TP-Link Deco BE65 Pro?

Wi-Fi 7 is the future, at least for now

The Deco BE65 Pro is built on Wi-Fi 7, the latest and greatest networking standard. There are plenty of improvements that should bring higher bandwidth, lower latency, and generally better performance in congested areas. While it was actually a benefit of Wi-Fi 6E, too, one of the best improvements was the addition of the 6Ghz frequency range, which opens up a lot of bandwidth for additional traffic.

Of course, unless you upgrade frequently and have things like the just-released PlayStation 5 Pro, one of a small set of laptops, and a fairly recent smartphone, you probably don’t have many Wi-Fi 7 devices floating around — at least that's the case at the time of this review.

Most current gadgets only go up to Wi-Fi 6E or 6, and it may be a couple of years before we can expect 7 to be the default for new products. Nevertheless, future-proofing your network will likely have benefits as new hardware becomes progressively more common. Of course, if you already moved up to a Wi-Fi 6E model like the Wyze Mesh Router Pro, there may not be a big incentive to upgrade again. If that's the case, you might want to wait until sometime after Wi-Fi 8 is expected in 2028.

TP-Link uses the Deco name on all of its mainstream mesh products, which are access points that connect other devices wirelessly to form a network that covers a larger area or connects spaces where radio signals have trouble reaching. While it’s difficult to appropriately judge range, especially through walls, it was immediately obvious the BE65 Pro superseded my old Google Wi-Fi setup. However, my house does have an inner wall that blocks radio signals, so if I want good placement for two units with whole-house coverage, I still have to connect them over Ethernet.

But on that note, the BE65 Pro supports simultaneous wired and wireless backhaul. Most mesh networks tend to only work on one or the other, but the BE65 Pro can use them together to achieve a higher combined bandwidth. Also, all Deco units are compatible with each other, so if you decide to expand on an existing network or replace individual nodes for some reason, you can pick up any new Deco unit to suit your hardware needs and budget. This could even be a way to add Wi-Fi 7 in just the areas you care about most.