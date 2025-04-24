Tozo A1 $13 $30 Save $17 A wireless pair of earbuds that won't end up breaking the bank. The Tozo A1 earbuds deliver good sound, IPX5 water resistance, and a comfortable fit. Right now, they're just $13 for a limited time. $13 at Amazon

It doesn't get much better than this. Tozo is now offering a steep discount on one of its most popular wireless earbuds that has amassed over 83,000 reviews on Amazon, and still manages to pull off a solid 4.3-star rating. The Tozo A1 earbuds have been around for a little while and have become somewhat of a fan-favorite if you're looking for something on a budget.

And while the retail price is set at $30, you can often find it for less, with discounts that drop it down to just $20. But for a limited time, you can now score an additional 35% off the discounted price, which brings the price down to just $13. This is one of the best prices we've seen on the Tozo A1 earbuds, so get them while you can.

What's great about the Tozo A1 earbuds?

Source: TOZO

The Tozo A1 earbuds aren't anything fancy, but they offer just the right number of features to make them worthwhile. You get great sound, they're lightweight, and they feel good in the ears, which means you can listen for long sessions without being uncomfortable.

You also get great battery life as well with up to seven hours of use, along with up to 32 hours from the included charging case. Plus, the accompanying Tozo app can be used to fine tune the audio to your liking, with 32 different EQ presets.

Perhaps the best part is that these earbuds are durable, offering IPX5 protection, which should be more than enough to stay protected from rain and sweat. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with these earbuds if you're looking for something on a budget.

So if all of this sounds good, be sure to pick up a pair from Amazon while you still can. Just be sure to check the digital discount ahead of the check-out process so you can save an additional 35% off the discounted price. If you see the $13 price in the cart, you'll know you did things right. Or check out some other budget earbuds we recommend if you're not quite sure.