At the beginning of the month, Relic Hunters brought its looter-shooter gameplay to Netflix Games, and today subscribers are treated to two new titles to check out. Townsmen and Dragon Up have all launched today as Netflix titles on the Play Store, with a third title, Moonlighter, suspiciously absent from today's lineup despite being listed on Netflix's site with today's date.

Townsmen

The first Netflix game to launch today is Townsmen. This is a strategy game, but don't get too excited as the game has been available on Android for the last ten years. Of course, the Netflix re-release cuts out all in-app purchases and ads, with a few extra additions, like new maps, scenery, and skins.

So much like Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass, in order to pump up the catalog, Netflix is launching old mobile games that have removed their greedy monetization. So if you've been itching to play Townsmen for the last ten years but refused thanks to its lousy monetization, now's your chance to play annoyance free.

Dragon Up

The second title released today is Dragon Up, an idle collection game that was recently removed from the Play Store in preparation to return under Netflix Games. So much like Townsmen, Dragon Up is an older mobile game that's now available as a premium release (as long as you have access to a Netflix subscription).

Like most dragon collection games, you'll spend your time unlocking exotic habitats to store your growing collection of scaled beasts, and this time around, you won't have to empty your pocketbook to grow your collection, which is clearly a much better way to spend time playing an idle game.

Beyond the two games launching on Netflix today, we've also known Exploding Kittens would be coming to the platform soon, and today that date has been announced, so expect its arrival on May 31st, squeaking in on the last day of the month. Of course, Moonlighter should arrive soon as it was briefly listed on the Play Store before disappearing, so expect a third game sometime soon. So not only are there two new games available today to play through Netflix Games, a third is expected, with a fourth coming next week.

Relic Hunters brings its looter-shooter gameplay to Netflix Games

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Matthew Sholtz (1911 Articles Published) Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair. More From Matthew Sholtz