Tower of Fantasy had survived the 1-year mark and only recently celebrated its first anniversary over the summer, which isn't surprising given the nature of the game. Tower of Fantasy is an ambitious open-world gacha MMO that most releases can't compare to in scale. The closest competitor in size is Genshin Impact. Both titles offer expansive worlds to explore but still offer gacha mechanics to pay the bills. Outside of that, Tower of Fantasy and Genshin Impact cater to different audiences (with some overlap).

You can download Tower of Fantasy on multiple platforms. Outside the PC client and mobile app, you can install Tower of Fantasy from the Epic Games Store, Steam, and PlayStation (note that the PlayStation version has no crossplay). With all these new entry points available since post-launch, Tower of Fantasy appears to be in it for the long haul.

But even with the added platform support and continual updates (to the game), is that enough to make it worth playing in 2023? To see the bigger picture and gain some answers, we've compiled a short video from a returning player's account showcasing what it's like to play Tower of Fantasy in 2023. Watch below.

As you can see from the above video, the UI has changed significantly since the early days of Tower of Fantasy (see the two images below for a side-by-side comparison of the Choice Weapons banner). However, performance notably seems to tank at various points. The game also suffers from occasional stutters when transitioning between cutscenes and gameplay. Additionally, the menus are bloated, so prepare to menu-hop to get where you want to be. Those red notifications all over your screen won't disappear until you've clicked through the bloat.

2 Images Close

Even in 2023, Tower of Fantasy is still a little rough around the edges

So it looks like Tower of Fantasy has splashed a new coat of paint on the game since 1.0. But the million-dollar question is whether Tower of Fantasy is worth playing in 2023. The answer depends on the type of player you are. The new player experience has improved thanks to affixed world levels (dimension levels), keeping the difficulty curve under control, but the overall experience is still unpolished.

A massive post-launch feature for new and returning players is the "quick-start" option for jumping into a different planet; you can skip through Aesperia and Vera storylines to access newer areas. Even if hopping from Aesperia to Vera or Domain 9 is tempting, it will come at a cost. Jumping straight to these new areas means you must backtrack to the old ones to acquire the game's gacha currency (Dark Crystal and Red Nuclei). And grinding out the gacha currency is downright annoying. For example, Aesperia is the only area that allows players to pick up Dark Crystal from chests, but Vera requires Mira and Veron to be used at Mirroria's gachapon machines. Domain 9 requires catching orbs to level up statues (for rewards) and spending tickets on the Smart Servant gacha. Outside of Aesperia, you will be expected to jump through hoops to fund your limited banner pulls.

Playing catch-up as a new or returning player is exhausting

Older units have become obsolete. Simulacrums, the game's weapons, and character skins will constantly make you feel like you need to catch up to attain meta items; the ones you pull from the permanent pool (using Gold and Black Nuclei) will feel incredibly weak in comparison. You're almost forced to play support roles, such as benediction (healer) or tank resonance, to be considered relevant in team play. Even returning players who have drained early resources may be advised to start over since their weapons may be significantly out-of-date. Tower of Fantasy has a problem with power creep, and catching up without spending money presents an unnecessarily tricky challenge.

At least the open-world exploration is a high point for Tower of Fantasy

If you prefer to look at Tower of Fantasy from a casual perspective, the game has quite a bit to offer. Every new area and planet expansion feels incredibly unique. Whether you're hanging out in the vast Cyberpunk city in Mirroria or you've come to enjoy Domain 9's wuxia-inspired setting, you will have plenty to explore. Unfortunately, Aesperia doesn't do a good job showcasing the game's potential with its open-world exploration; Aesperia felt like a test region at best.

Too bad Tower of Fantasy suffers from inevitable power creep

But Tower of Fantasy's free-to-play gacha MMO combination hides an ugly truth. You will never be competitive unless you've spent a lot of money maximizing your weapons and matrices. Or if you're starting on a fresh account, you will have to potentially wait months to get a new weapon, and only then can you commit to a singular element. The game offers limited resources, and only so many renewable sources are available per patch. One of those renewable sources includes limited-timed events, but you can only gain a handful of Red Nuclei from these event shops. Expect to spend at least three to four hours per event to earn enough currency to buy out the shop. So, if you're unwilling to put money down, you will pay for it with virtual labor instead.

2 Images Close

Another factor is Tower of Fantasy teaches you not to get too attached to any of your Simulacrums. You will also have to swallow your pride as a meta-chasing player that your favorite weapon may not stay relevant (once a new generation of elements drops). DPS weapons tend to cycle in and out more quickly than others, and altered units only sometimes fit into the flex spot of your three-weapon setup. But, hey, at least you can wear the Simulacrum skin as a consolation prize. On the bright side, benediction and tank players have added flexibility thanks to the prolonged release of new meta supports.

Know what you're getting into before installing Tower of Fantasy

It's not to say that Tower of Fantasy isn't free-to-play friendly. But it comes with many caveats if you plan to stay up-to-date. For a strict free-to-play player, cosmetics for your custom character are pretty much out of the question, and you will have to accept the element and role restrictions. Tower of Fantasy punishes you for making the wrong choices, so for new and returning players, you will need to consult videos and guides to plan your gacha spending.

But if you want to pick up this game right before 3.3 launches globally to check things out for yourself, we've added the Play Store widget below so you can install the game on your trusty Android gaming phone.