The global launch of Tower of Fantasy is now here, after already landing in China in 2021. Tower of Fantasy is an open-world gacha MMO action RPG rumored as a "Genshin killer." But after going hands-on with the beta and the live game, it's proven to be anything but that, as Tower of Fantasy is its own beast entirely. The game focuses on combat, customizing your gameplay experience while drawing players into the science fiction fantasy world with its characters and story. Tower of Fantasy hits a bit of everything but could very well be the game to enjoy freely with your friends, and it's certainly a contender for a top MMORPG on Android.

MMOs and gacha games on mobile are not afraid to throw in a bunch of grindy systems to keep players busy, so that's precisely why Android Police is here to deliver an introduction on how to gain a handle for these early systems; how to get your account set up and logged in, how exploration and story mode works, while breaking down the combat and basic gameplay features, and information on the gacha systems that you'll encounter playing Tower of Fantasy.

Getting started

You'll create an account tied to your email, but you can also choose to log in via a third party (Twitter, Facebook, Google, Line, and as a guest). Tap Register Now and enter your email address and password. You'll have to verify your information by inputting a verification code.

Character creation

The character you create will be your in-game avatar in Tower of Fantasy. You'll have options to customize your character the way you want: hairstyles, eyes, body structure, and extra facial features/clothing.

If character customization is too overwhelming, you can select a preset from the default/popular list or tap on Lobby to view other users' creations. Note: Selecting another user's uploaded creation will import the data directly.

Once you're done with character customization, tap Complete and select Ok to save and use this look.

Server selection

Servers are separated by region, and once you've selected a server, you won't be able to play with friends from other servers; there's no cross-play between servers. We recommend planning and coordinating your primary server before playing.

Settings

You can select your sound settings, camera preferences/camera sensitivity, display options, resolution, FPS, view controller mapping (re-mapping isn't available yet), and language settings. We recommend reviewing the controller mapping if you're using a controller and setting your FPS to the highest your device can perform consistently.

You'll always be able to change your settings later while in the main menu, so don't worry about finding the perfect settings immediately.

Story and exploration

You'll undergo a brief tutorial and then wake up to select your character/username. Once you've chosen your character/username, you're set to explore Aida.

The story is continued by completing quests; you'll automatically navigate to the next quest marker once you've selected your preferred navigation/exploration option during the tutorial.

You're free to explore around the map, where you'll use a jetpack to traverse from low to high ground (be aware that it goes on a long cool down after using), pick up items, cook, and find chests on top of buildings and around monster camps (note that some chests are shared among players, but these chests will respawn).

Tower of Fantasy encourages exploration; opening up your map lists your exploration progress at the bottom-right. Tapping on a region pulls up your explore progress, where you can claim rewards after reaching a milestone. Rewards can range from Dark Crystals, Gold Nuclei, and upgrade materials.

Traversing the map can be done using the quick travel system (such as Spacerift locations), sprinting (which doesn't consume endurance during sprinting), and riding mounts. You'll depend on your jetpack for vertical movement to land on platforms, reach floating objects, and fly to high ground.

Gameplay basics

Targets are auto-locked while in combat; you can dodge, normal attack (tap), charge attack (hold), aim down sights on some weapons, and activate a weapon skill. You can seamlessly change between weapons, and if you perform a perfect dodge, time freezes, and swapping weapons unleashes powerful skills.

You'll combo your different weapon attacks and skills to take down enemies. Tower of Fantasy also depends on aerial movement and unleashing weapon attacks while in the air. The combat will feel "floaty" compared to other ARPGs, but performing techs in the air can save your endurance/the need to dodge while chaining together your weapon combos.

Elements

Elements play a crucial role while you're exploring and engaging in combat. Obstructions on the map are only broken with the correct element, or you may find elemental bombs to aid you if you're missing that element. Only four elements are present in the global version: fire, ice, physical, and volt. Your weapons are tied to an element, and it is always wise to have one of each type upgraded and available for swapping. When you're unsure which element to bring into combat, we recommend bringing physical (not technically an element) for the versatility of short cooldowns and decent DPS scaling.

Simulacrums and weapons

To collect characters, "Simulacra," you'll acquire their weapons. Simulacra are just character skins for the weapons you'll obtain. The main focus in Tower of Fantasy is your weapons and how you customize your loadout. Weapons have effects, and pairing synergistic weapons together unlocks resonance (bonuses for elements and skills). For the most part, you'll link SR and SSR weapons together; only three rarities exist, rare (R), secret rarity (SR), and super secret rarity (SSR). The higher the rarity, the more challenging the weapon is to obtain. Wearing a powered-up Simulacrum also unlocks traits, which are passives that boost your weapons to enable a play style within the team (e.g., tank, support, shield break, and dealing damage).

How the gacha system works

You'll be able to pull on gacha banners (caches) once you've completed the Ecological Station story quest, which will jump you straight into ordering a weapon tutorial where you'll receive the SR Thunderous Halberd.

To access the banners open your menu, then tap Special Orders.

Banners are categorized as weapons or matrices. The weapon banners are likely what you'll summon for most of the game; Matrices requires special vouchers and proof of purchase items for summoning, which are available from shops, events, and exploration milestones.

Three types of currency are used to summon on the weapon banner: Black Nucleus, Gold Nucleus, Red Nucleus, and Matrix chips. You can also convert your Dark Crystals into Gold Nuclei and Red Nuclei (150 Dark Crystals for 1 Gold Nucleus/Red Nucleus). We strongly recommend only converting your Dark Crystals into Red Nuclei since Red Nuclei are only used on limited-time weapon banners and are much more scarce of a resource to obtain.

You are guaranteed an SSR at 80 pulls; however, summoning with Black Nucleus will not count towards your pity. If you reach an SSR before your 80th pull, the pity counter does not reset, so that means you are still guaranteed to get another SSR at pull 80. SRs are at least guaranteed every 10 pulls (not counting Black Nucleus), so practice saving up for 10 pulls every session if you can.

SSR weapon box

If you're playing during launch, global receives a gift pack "SSR weapon box" (700 points milestone reward) during an event where you'll select a starter SSR for free from a list:

Absolute Zero

Chakram of the Seas

Dual EM Stars

Icewind Arrow

Molten Shield V2

Negating Cube

Rosy Edge

Scythe of the Crow

Thunderblades

You'll eventually acquire more SSRs as you summon on the rate-up banners, so your starting SSR can be whatever you'd prefer to try out or if you have a planned synergy for your team. One popular duo choice initially is Nemesis and Samir (Dual EM Stars) as a support/DPS combo for volt teams. Otherwise, the choice is yours on whether you're aiming to become a support, tank, or DPS main.

Tower of Fantasy is a jack-of-all-trade MMO/gacha game

The ability to explore a world with your friends makes Tower of Fantasy an attractive game that offers ample opportunity to customize your playstyle. A gacha system in an MMO might seem daunting, but thankfully, most of your resources build over time after playing, so you'll get what you need after putting in the work. If you're curious to see if Tower of Fantasy can hold your attention and want to check out the world, we've linked the installation widget below, but be warned that you might want to consider hooking up a quality Android gaming controller if you want the best combat experience.