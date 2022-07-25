Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, the chaotic ragdoll battle simulation game, is coming to Android and iOS. ​​​​​Released in April 2021 on PC, it's enjoyed favorable reviews thanks to its massive playground of unit-derived armies and a hilarious physics system. Soon enough, mobile gamers will be able to experience something similar.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator lets you lead an army of soldiers to victory, which is a simple enough concept, that is, until the hilarious physics engine kicks in. From musketeers to Zeus, you'll have access to hundreds of different units as you fight your way across a variety of unique maps with your floppy-limbed army.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator for mobile was announced at Tap Tap Presents 2022 alongside a host of other mobile games. While we don't know much about the mobile port for Totally Accurate Battle Simulator just yet, the official FAQ confirms that it will be "pretty much the same as the PC and console versions." More importantly, it's also confirmed to be a premium game, so you can relax if you were expecting a cheap free-to-play interpretation.

However, a reasonable concern for the game is its performance. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator boasts massive battles with tons of units on the field, which can be taxing on hardware when combined with the ridiculous physics involved. Landfall Games has at least confirmed that thanks to intense optimization, the game is "running better than expected on mobile." The trailer shows smooth performance without any noticeable issues, but there are fewer entities on screen than we've seen on PC and console games. But since there isn't a release date just yet, we can probably expect a few more improvements to land before release.

In the trailer, we can also see familiar units and maps from the PC and console versions. There's also a shot of the UI, which has been tweaked and optimized for mobile for touchscreen play.

Source: XD on Youtube

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator for mobile is being developed by XD games. While it won't support cross-play between mobile and console/PC, Android and iOS users will be able to play together. If you absolutely cannot wait, check out the game on Steam to give it a whirl before its release on mobile. Conversely, you can also pre-register on TapTap right now for the mobile version.