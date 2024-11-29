Budget data on Verizon Total Wireless Total Wireless is a Verizon-owned prepaid carrier with a handful of unlimited plans with multi-line savings. Total can even help you save on a new phone after 12 months of service on all plans. Pros Totally unlimited data on all plans Hotspot data on all plans Multi-line discounts for families Cons Base 5G plan doesn't get Ultra Wideband speeds No multi-month savings for single lines From $40/month

Save on T-Mobile Metro by T-Mobile Metro by T-Mobile is a prepaid brand with three unlimited plans, a 10GB plan, and a few older plans available through customer service. Metro also includes 100GB of Google One cloud storage with its unlimited plans. Pros Totally unlimited data on T-Mobile Multi-line discounts for families Google One storage included Cons Expensive for a single line All video streaming is SD-quality From $40/month



T-Mobile and Verizon have built a coalition of carrier brands to sell their services to as wide a range of customers as possible. T-Mobile’s primary prepaid brand, Metro by T-Mobile, has been a competitive prepaid option for years with unlimited data, multi-line discounts, and interesting extra features. Total Wireless, on the other hand, has undergone a larger redesign, with its current set of three plans offering unlimited data with multi-line discounts.

The choice between the carriers is largely based on which one offers the right coverage in your area, but with T-Mobile’s rapid 5G deployment and Verizon’s history of strong coverage, either carrier could be a solid pick for most Americans. Both carriers offer strong values for families, but it’s important to make sure you’re getting all of the features you need.

Mobile carrier features

To start off, both of these carriers are owned by a larger carrier and use that carrier’s network, so they’re not true MVNOs like MobileX or US Mobile. Still, they have totally unlimited data, even if it's at a lower priority than the postpaid options, and pricing is kept simple with taxes and fees included. Both of these carriers also offer a 5G home internet plan with similar pricing for those with a voice and data line.

Total Wireless has just three data plans, but they all come with unlimited data. While the base plan has the slowest 5G speeds, for many people, it should be plenty fast. There’s also hotspot data on each plan with as little as 5GB on the small plan, and unlimited 5Mbps hotspot data on the top plan, like the base plan at Visible, another Verizon-owned carrier.

Total’s two pricier plans get Ultra Wideband 5G speeds, which will be noticeable when downloading files or large apps, like games. It also means these plans will hold up better in congested areas where a lot of people are trying to use the towers at once. All total plans get international calling to 85+ countries with texting to 200+ countries. The two more expensive plans also get some international roaming.

When it comes to savings, you can get multi-line savings on all of Total’s plans, so you can get the best prices by bringing the whole family along. For example, Total's cheapest Base 5G Unlimited plan comes in at $40 per month for a single line, but just $25 per line with four lines.

Metro’s current headline plans aren’t actually all that different from Total’s, but Metro has a lot more options behind the scenes due to offering its older plans as Heritage Plans. While the current Flex plans will likely be a better fit for most, if you’re looking for something simple like a 2GB plan, you can get it for $30 per month with a Heritage Plan by contacting customer service.

As for Metro’s current lines of unlimited plans, you get totally unlimited data on both with the possibility of being deprioritized if you use more than 35GB. For most people, it’s safe to use it as if it were totally unlimited, as 35GB is more than most people use, and unless there’s a lot of congestion, the lower priority speeds may not even be noticeable. Obviously, this varies on the network quality in your specific area.

Metro also includes a couple of nice extra features such as 100GB of Google One cloud storage on all three of the Flex plans. If you get the top plan, you can even get Amazon Prime included. Metro’s plan prices are always $10 apart, whether you have one line or four, so it may be worth the upgrade from Metro Flex Up (the middle plan) and Metro Flex Plus for Amazon Prime alone.

Mobile coverage and reception

Total Wireless is owned by Verizon and uses the Verizon network, including 5G, for all of its coverage. Metro by T-Mobile, similarly, uses T-Mobile for all of its coverage with full 5G support on all plans. Most people will be well-covered by either network, but for the best possible speeds, you’ll want mid-band coverage on whichever carrier you choose.

If you look at Metro by T-Mobile’s coverage map, this is displayed using a darker color; Total Wireless only shows a single color for 5G on its coverage map, but most of Verizon’s coverage uses its mid-band Ultra Wideband 5G. You can still find some spots with only low-band 5G on Verizon’s coverage map if you want.

For the most part, you can expect strong coverage from either carrier, with Verizon edging out T-Mobile in some rural areas. T-Mobile, however, is stronger in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. If you’re planning a trip to San Juan, Metro is the better choice.

That being said, both carriers have support for some international roaming with the right plan or add-on. Total’s two pricier plans come with roaming in 15+ countries in North America and Latin America, while Metro has an add-on for usage in Mexico and Canada, as well as other countries, if needed.

Phone compatibility

While Verizon isn’t the most compatible network in the world, its prominence means that most phones sold in the US market will work just fine with the carrier. This includes some of the latest flagships, like the Galaxy S24 FE or Google Pixel 9, as well as many of the other best Android phones. Naturally, iPhones are supported on both as well.

If you’re looking at a phone that’s a bit more niche or want to activate an international model, Metro by T-Mobile is more likely to work with it. In fact, T-Mobile was used in our review of the Nothing Phone 2a.

To be sure your phone will work, you can check your model with Metro by T-Mobile’s BYOD tool, or Total’s BYOD tool. You may need to provide your IMEI number, which can be found in the About section of your phone’s settings, or by dialing *#06#.

Plans

For the most part, Metro and Total’s plans overlap with unlimited talk, text, and data, but Total’s prices are cheaper across the board. While both carriers are reasonably priced based on the features they have, for the basics most people are looking for in a plan, Total Wireless looks to be the better value.

Luckily, both of these plans include taxes and fees in the sticker price, so there are no surprise recovery or administrative fees to drive up the price. Total even guarantees its prices for five years if you keep paying your bill. It's worth keeping in mind that there is a discount for autopay applied to all of these plan prices, so you’ll need to enable that feature for the best price.

Total’s plans

Total Wireless has three phone plans, with the cheapest, Base 5G Unlimited, starting at just $40 per month for a single line. There is no discount for the second line, but with three or more lines, it takes the lead again. With four lines, this plan is just $25 per line.

Data on this plan is slower than the other two Total Wireless plans, similar to how Visible’s plans compare with the cheaper plan getting slower 5G data. Video streaming is limited to 480p, but it does at least come with 5GB of hotspot data per month.

Related Best Visible phone plans in 2024 Visible's plans make it easy to save on unlimited data

Total 5G Unlimited is an improvement in every way with faster data, up to 12 times faster with an Ultra Wideband-capable device. The hotspot data is bumped up to 15GB and roaming in 15+ countries is included. Six months of Disney+ is included, without ads, and with steep savings on the fourth line, this plan could be a good pick for families. For a single line, Total 5G Unlimited costs $50 per month, but with four lines, it’s just $27.50 per line.

Total 5G+ Unlimited comes with most of the same features, but, the hotspot data is changed to unlimited data with a 5Mbps speed cap. You also get a $10 long-distance credit to call other countries. Last but not least, Disney+ is included in the price, without ads, so you have plenty to stream with the 720p streaming video upgrade on this plan. Total 5G+ Unlimited comes in at $60 for a single line, but just $30 per line with four lines.

Base 5G Unlimited Total 5G Unlimited Total 5G+ Unlimited Data Unlimited (Deprioritized) Unlimited Unlimited Hotspot data 5GB 15GB Unlimited (5Mbps) International calling and texting Calling to 85+ destinations, texting to 210+ destinations Calling to 85+ destinations, texting to 210+ destinations Calling to 85+ destinations, texting to 210+ destinations International roaming Mexico and Canada Mexico and Canada + 15 destinations Mexico and Canada + 15 destinations Video streaming quality 480p 480p 720p Single line price $40 $50 $60 Four line price (per line) $25 $27.50 $30

Total also offers $200 off a new phone once you’ve made 12 monthly payments with its Total Rewards program. If you’ve got a phone that’s working well enough for now, you could bring it with you to Total and then upgrade in a year.

Metro’s plans

Metro has quite a few plans available thanks to its Heritage Plans and a couple of other promotional plans that, for the most part, aren’t really worth considering over the current Flex plans.

Some that may be worth checking out are a trio of plans specifically for those bringing their own phone. This includes a simple unlimited plan for $25 if you bring your non-T-Mobile number, a $30 5GB plan for those who want a new number, and a $40 unlimited plan that doesn’t have multi-line savings.

Metro Flex Start is where most people should start; it's $50 per month for a single line or $155 for four lines ($38.75 per line). You get unlimited data with 8GB of hotspot data to share. This plan also comes with 100GB of Google One Cloud storage. Metro Flex Up takes the hotspot data up to 25GB and adds unlimited texting to 210+ countries for $10 more across the board. That is $60 per month for a single line, and $165 per month for four lines.

Metro Flex Plus is nearly identical to Metro Flex Up, save for the addition of Amazon Prime. With this plan, which comes in at $10 more than the Metro Flex Up no matter how many lines you have, you get Amazon Prime service, which includes Prime Video. Amazon Prime currently costs $15 per month if bought directly from Amazon, so this can be a nice way to save.

Flex Start Flex Up Flex Plus 10GB Price (1 line) $50 $60 $70 $40 Price (4 lines) $155 $165 $175 $130 Taxes and fees Included Included Included Included Requirements N/A N/A N/A N/A Data Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 10GB Hotspot data 8GB 25GB 25GB Shared

There’s also a 10GB plan that comes in at $40 per month, which is fairly expensive for such a basic plan. It does get some basic multi-line savings, but with some other 10GB plans coming in closer to $15 per month, like MobileX or US Mobile, it’s a hard plan to recommend.

Which should you buy?

Overall, Total Wireless comes out ahead in terms of value with cheaper plans across the board and bigger multi-line discounts. While Metro’s simple plan structure is appreciated, it’s comparatively expensive whether you need multiple lines or just one. One thing that really helps Total Wireless stand out is its international calling and texting, with roaming in Mexico and Canada included.

Total Wireless Total Wireless is a strong pick for someone looking to save on wireless service with multiple lines. Total’s pricing makes it competitive with some of the cheapest data plans out there, with a five-year price guarantee. From $40/month

Metro by T-Mobile could still be a very strong choice with the vast mid-band 5G coverage built by T-Mobile. While Metro works out to be more expensive than Total Wireless in most scenarios, the prices are much closer with just one or two lines. Metro’s inclusion of Google One cloud storage and Amazon Prime available on the top plan could also win over some people looking to get more out of their phone plan.

Finally, access to T-Mobile Tuesdays could be important to some folks looking to move away from a T-Mobile postpaid plan, and you can still access the perks with Metro by T-Mobile.