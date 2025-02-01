Total Wireless has updated its plans to include unlimited data at all tiers along with appealing multi-line discounts. I could spend all day writing about how the vast majority of people don’t need that much data and how unlimited data plans are likely an inefficient use of money, but frankly, a lot of people don't want to think about usage. The latest plans Total Wireless has to offer all come with unlimited data and some hotspot data, so if you’ve got a family and don’t want to think about how much data your kids are using, Total Wireless could be the right pick.

Price and availability

Three unlimited plans with multi-line discounts

Total Wireless has three main phone plans: Base 5G Unlimited, Total 5G Unlimited, and Total 5G+ Unlimited. The Base 5G Unlimited plan is one of its most competitive, with a $40 starting price for a single line with multi-line pricing, bringing it down to $25 per month with four lines. This plan reminds me a lot of Visible’s base plan since it lacks full Ultra Wideband 5G speeds and adopts its older $40 price point. This plan also comes with a reasonably 5GB of hotspot data.

Base 5G Unlimited Total 5G Unlimited Total 5G+ Unlimited Network Verizon 5G Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Data Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Hotspot 5GB 15GB Unlimited (5Mbps) Roaming Mexico and Canada Mexico and Canada + 15 other destinations Mexico and Canada + 15 other destinations Perks N/A Disney+ Premium - 6 months Disney+ Premium Single-line price $40/month $50/month $60/month Four-line price (per line) $25/month $27.50/month $30/month

Moving up, Total 5G Unlimited raises the starting price to $50 for a single line or $27.50 per line with three lines and a fourth line for free. The biggest upgrade is in 5G speed, with this plan getting full Ultra Wideband 5G speeds on Verizon’s network. The hotspot is upgraded to 15GB, and roaming in 15 additional countries, in addition to Mexico and Canada, is included.

At the top of the range, Total 5G+ Unlimited has all the bells and whistles of the above plans, with a couple of additions. You get an extra $10 long-distance credit for calls abroad, as well as Disney+ Premium included. Hotspot data is now unlimited, though it has a 5Mbps speed cap, much like Visible’s cheapest plan. This feels a bit slow as the more similarly priced Visible+ has its hotspot at twice the speed.

What’s good about Total Wireless

Solid speed and coverage on Verizon 5G