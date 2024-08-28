Just $15 per month Total Wireless Total 5G Unlimited All taxes and fees included with a five-year price guarantee You can now score a fantastic deal if you're switching from a T-Mobile brand, with a promotion that offers lines at $15 per month, which also includes all taxes and fees. $15/line when you switch from T-Mobile, Mint Mobile or Metro

You know Mint Mobile has ruffled some feathers within the industry when its free 4 line promotion that was launched last week has caused Verizon to make multiple responses using its own MVNO services. Today, Total Wireless, which is owned by Verizon, is now offering a new promotion directly targeting T-Mobile, Metro, and Mint Mobile customers that will allow them to switch for just $15 per month per line with all taxes and fees included.

And yes, that's an absolutely outstanding deal because you're getting great service at an extremely low price. But not only that, but the brand is including a five-year price guarantee and is also going to throw in a $200 credit towards a new phone when you hit the 12-month mark with the wireless carrier. Overall, if you've been looking to switch or are unhappy with T-Mobile, Metro, and Mint Mobile — now's going to be a fantastic time to jump ship.

The details of the deal

Source: Total Wireless

As far as all the details, Total Wireless has shared through Business Wire the full details about its new promotion, which is going to be a limited-time offer available to current T-Mobile, Metro, and Mint Mobile customers. This promotion will be available to anyone bringing over a line of service from a T-Mobile brand, which will allow them to secure a Total 5G Unlimited plan for just $15 per month with all taxes and fees included. Of course, if you have a family plan, you can also take advantage of this promotion as well.

What's important here is that this isn't just some introductory offer, with Total Wireless offering a five-year price guarantee that provides savings that stretch beyond the point of sale. This is a direct response to Mint Mobile's latest promotion that knocks all its plans down to just $15 per month but only for the first three months. So, after the initial promotional period, rates on Mint Mobile would rise to a price that maybe not many would be willing to pay for.

Also it's important to note that the Total Wireless 5G Unlimited plan is quite good, offering lots of extra perks as well that extend beyond just the service alone. Subscribers will gain access to excellent nationwide coverage, along with 15GB of hotspot data. And if you're someone that has family and friends in other parts of the world, Total Wireless has you covered with unlimited calling and texting to over 85 destinations. The plan also includes free roaming in Canada and Mexico.

For the most part, you're really getting a great deal here with service that's going to cost just $15 per month. Naturally, you'll want to read all the fine print here if you're switching. We don't think that Verizon would talk if it didn't have a way to back it all up, but you can never be too cautious with promotions like this. With that said, you can always start the sign-up process on the brand's website, or you can check your coverage to see if the service is available in your area.