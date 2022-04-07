Last month Total War: Medieval II entered into pre-registration on the Play Store in preparation for its release on April 7th. Seeing that today is April 7th, as promised, Feral Interactive has indeed launched Total War: Medieval II on Android and iOS, bringing its highly-rated strategy gameplay to mobile. Since this is the latest port from Feral, much like previous releases, Total War: Medieval II is a premium port, and starting today, you can snag a copy for $15.

The above trailer offers a quick glimpse of Total War: Medieval II in action. It's a historical grand strategy game that offers 17 playable factions, where you decide how to reign supreme, whether that's through diplomacy or pure brute force. The primary campaign should last most players 30+ hours, with hundreds of hours of gameplay for completionists. Seeing that this is an older game from 2006, there's also plenty of help to get you started.

Now, as far as performance goes, I've held at a constant 30fps on a Tab S8+ and ROG 5. The Tab is officially supported, though the ROG isn't on the support list, something to keep in mind as Feral can't test every single Android device on the market. But even if your phone/tablet isn't supported, Total War: Medieval II may work perfectly fine, and if you'd like to check out the support list to cover your bases before making a purchase, you can find it on Feral's website. Thankfully, it would appear this list has grown, with Xiaomi, Sony, and OnePlus alongside Samsung and Google.

Of course, Total War: Medieval II is a premium release, retailing for $14.99 on the Play Store. This is $10 cheaper than the Steam version, though the Steam version does come with DLC, which doesn't appear to be present in the mobile version. There's no controller support, but it's not like the PC game ever included it. The good news is that keyboards and mice are supported out of the box if you're looking to simulate a PC experience. What's odd is that Chromebooks don't appear to be supported, which would have been a perfect place for keyboard and mouse support to shine.

All in all, Feral's mobile port of Total War: Medieval II is a solid release, offering the majority of features one would expect from a premium mobile game. While tablets are clearly the best way to experience this release on mobile, thanks to a complicated/cluttered UI, Feral has included a bunch of options to resize the UI to your liking to ensure playing on a phone is as painless as possible. So if you're a fan of classic strategy games or are simply looking for something where you can squirrel your hours away diving deep into battle planning, Total War: Medieval II is easily a top choice now that it's available on the Play Store.

