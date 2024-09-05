Key Takeaways Total War: Empire is coming to Android and IOS later this year.

Feral Interactive redesigned the UI and added touch controls for mobile play but hasn't announced a release date or price.

The game will focus on gunpowder battles, including real-time sea battles, and players can lead 11 nations to build an empire.

You loved playing it on your PC. Soon, you'll be able to play it everywhere. Total War: Empire is coming to Android later this year. The mobile adaptation will let you shape the 18th Century through exploration, conquest, and diplomacy, just like on the PC. If the mobile versions of Total War: Rome and Total War: Medieval II are anything to go by, this will end up as one of the best Android games of the year.

Feral Interactive, the makers of the franchise, says it redesigned the UI and added quality-of-life features built around touch controls for mobile play (via GamesPress). There's no mention of a release date or a price, although Feral has said the game will arrive on Android this fall.

What we know about the gameplay

The Total War series blends turn-based strategy gameplay with real-time action in enormous battles. Two other games from the series have already made the leap to mobile. Rome's port was released 2019, and Medieval II landed on Android in 2022.

Total War: Empire covers the pivotal 18th Century, and players will be able to lead one of 11 nations in an attempt to build an empire. The game spans Europe, India, and the Americas. Players will need to balance domestic stability with global power, using diplomacy and military might.

Gunpowder battles will be the focus of the game. Players will command armies on land and fleets on the seas. Battles are in real-time, including, for the first time in Total War for mobile, sea battles.

So far, the visuals in the cinematic trailer look stunning. It remains to be seen how the game will perform and feel on a small screen, but the Total War: Empire experience is bound to be great no matter which platform it's on, especially when Feral is at the helm of the port.