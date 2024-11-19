Over the years, Feral Interactive has ported some of the greatest PC strategy games to mobile. Company of Heroes, XCOM 2, and Sid Meier's Railroads are all playable on phones and tablets thanks to the company.

Empire: Total War, announced in September 2024, is the latest game ported to our mobile devices by Feral Interactive, and it's a lot more than the classic Total War game with touch controls added; Feral Interactive dove into the game's core mechanics and added, changed, and removed features to make this the most enjoyable version of Empire: Total War ever.

Performance and compatibility

Its compatibility list is frustratingly limited

Despite significant changes to the UI and gameplay mechanics, the mobile version of Empire: Total War does not feature remastered graphicsl hardware requirements are relatively low compared to more demanding Android games, so you should experience a stable 30FPS on all compatible devices. I tested the game on a Nubia RedMagic 9 Pro and a Google Pixel 8, and performance was consistent. Even the largest battles ran smoothly without a stutter.

Feral Interactive is notoriously restrictive about which devices can run its games. All compatible devices are listed on the game's Play Store page, but it's frustratingly limited. For example, my Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is not approved by Feral Interactive, and is therefore blocked from installing the game despite being more powerful than other approved devices.

While this ensures a smooth gameplay experience for compatible devices, these limitations can be frustrating, especially when you own an incompatible mobile device with hardware that is more than capable of playing Empire: Total War.

Command armies with your fingertips

Clever UI changes make Empire: Total War easy to play on tablets

Feral Interactive has produced some of the best mobile ports of games we've ever seen. Games like Empire: Total War, which once would have seemed impossible to play without a mouse and keyboard, are just as immersive on our mobile devices. However, the learning curve is steep.

During my first hour with the game, I found myself struggling to issue simple orders, navigate menus, and generally make sense of the new UI buttons on my screen. Despite the hundreds of hours I've sunk into Empire: Total War over the years, I found myself losing even the simplest of battles as my units wandered this way and that.

However, the touch controls swiftly became second nature, and I found myself absorbed into Empire: Total War's addictive gameplay once again. That said, I was constantly limited by the small screen of my phone, which marred the experience.

As I stated in 2022 during my review of Total War: Medieval II - Kingdoms, Total War is best experienced on large screens. Despite the clever touch controls, my screen quickly became cluttered with notifications and status symbols. Empire: Total War suffers from the same problems; Units' status bars are near-impossible to make out on my phone, and the handy button to make them larger obscured most of the battlefield.

I applaud the effort Feral Interactive has put into make Empire: Total War playable on phones, but this is a game best experienced on tablets.

A new Empire: Total War experience for mobile

Changes to replenishment and research result in smoother gameplay

As previously mentioned, Feral Interactive worked on more than just a redesigned UI and controls for this port. Many of the game's core mechanics have been reworked from the ground up, but veterans need not worry, as most of these are optional; you can play the classic Empire: Total War experience with minimal changes if you choose.

Some of these features, like automatic replenishment of land and naval units, are lifted from later games in the Total War series (in this case, Total War: Napoleon), whereas others, like a reworked research system, are brand new for the mobile version. An in-depth explanation of the major changes can be found on Feral Interactive's website, but I noticed two changes that had the biggest impact on my gameplay.

First is the reworked research mechanic. Rather than researching one project per University Town in your empire, Universities generate Research Points that you can distribute across multiple projects. Upgraded universities generate more points, and Gentlemen also contribute points. You can also assign Gentlemen to locations (e.g. factory towns) where they can develop a specialty, increasing the points they can contribute to a specific tech tree.

Overall, this results in less micromanagement and a more engaging tech tree, as you can choose to fast-track individual projects by assigning all your research points to one, or research multiple projects simultaneously, but it's slower.