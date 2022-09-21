Verizon is relaunching one of the prepaid carrier brands that came as part of its acquisition of TracFone Wireless. With Total Wireless becoming Total by Verizon, customers will be getting used to new ways to pay for phones as well as interesting new service plans that are generally less appealing than what Big Red offers on another prepaid carrier it owns. That said, Total isn't exactly for Visible's audience.

Total offers four no-contract service plans. All include unlimited talk and text, a high-speed data allowance with access to Verizon's 5G Nationwide (low-band) network, unlimited data at 2G speeds, and some form of hotspot allowance. All come with an auto-refill (auto-pay) discount of 5%.

The $30 per month plan includes 5GB of high-speed data shared between phone and hotspot use. It also includes unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada. The $40 per month plan ups the high-speed allowance to 15GB and also includes the talk and text to Mexico and Canada. Things get different with the $50 per month plan with unlimited high-speed data and a dedicated 10GB hotspot allowance. Furthermore, subscribers get to choose up five countries for complimentary talk and text service. To top it off, the plan also includes a 6-month Disney+ subscription. At the peak of things is the $60 per month plan which doubles the hotspot allowance to 20GB, adds on 5G Ultra Wideband (mmWave) network access, free talk and text to 69 countries, and makes Disney+ free for however long the customer's signed on.

Subscribers to the $40, $50, and $60 plans are able to sign on up to four additional lines (with the ability to mix and match plans) for $35 per line per month. Multi-line accounts also get international roaming as well.

Customers can bring their own GSM/CDMA phone or buy one from Total — a selection of older iPhones, budget Androids, and feature phones is available — either at full retail price or, with qualified income, lease through Verizon's financing partner, SmartPay. In this case, customers are able to rent-to-own after completing all their payments or exercising an early pay-off option in most states.

You'll be able to buy a phone, subscribe to a plan, and manage your account at Total by Verizon's site or hit up any of 50,000 retail locations including at Dollar General, Target, Walmart, and local franchisees.