Torras Top-Notch Diamond Shield for Galaxy S24 Ultra $22 $26 Save $4 $22 at Amazon

Sometimes it can be tempting to roll without a screen protector. But accidental repairs can be pretty costly, especially if you're trying to repair a high-end Samsung phone that costs over $1,000. So if you've been running your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra without one, now's going to be a great time to grab a screen protector, especially with so many great Cyber Monday deals.

Right now, you can score the best screen protector for the Galaxy S24 Ultra that money can buy for just $22. While the discount isn't huge, at just 15% off retail, we'll get what we can take, especially since this price drop brings it down to its lowest. Just be sure you're an Amazon Prime subscriber because this deal is an exclusive discount just for members.

What's great about the Torras Top-Notch Diamond Shield for Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Source: Torras

So what makes this screen protector better than the rest? Well, Torras is known to make some excellent accessories, so it's only natural that it's going to do a good job with its screen protectors as well.

As far as why it's our top pick, well, it offers excellent protection, and it's easy to install thanks to the included kit that makes it as simple as lining it up with your phone with the kit and pulling a tab.

That's right, there's no need to redo the installation because it's misaligned or because there's dust. It's really just as easy as described above. In addition to the above, Torras does offer a lifetime warranty on the screen protector that covers normal wear and accidental damage.

Of course, the screen is extremely clear, and you can even use the S Pen stylus without issues. Furthermore, the screen protector comes with two in the pack, just in case you need a replacement or want to share with a friend of family.

So give this Torras screen protector a shot. It's our favorite screen protector for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it's down to just $22. If you're on the fence, you can always check out some other screen protector recommendations as well.