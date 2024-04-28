The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best phones around, and one of the things I love about it most is the way its Gorilla Armor screen negates reflections. But, glass will always be susceptible to scratching or cracking.

I can't stand even the smallest micro scratches on my phone, nor can I guarantee my phone won't get knocked out of my hand by someone else's carelessness, no matter how careful I am. As such, I have always used screen protectors on my devices. There's a lot of competition, so how does the Torras Top-Notch Diamond Shield hold up?

A render of the Torras tempered glass top-notch Galaxy S24 screen protector and its installation frame
Torras Top-Notch Diamond Shield for Galaxy S24 Ultra
Torras' Diamond Shield has a lot going for it. A lifetime warranty, easy installation, and great durability set it apart. Sadly, it also compromises the anti-reflective properties of the S24 Ultra's Gorilla Armor. Is that compromise worth it?

Pros
  • Easy to install
  • Lifetime warranty
  • Durable
Cons
  • Shows reflections
Price and availability

You can get the Torras Diamond Shield (I'm not using its full name every time) from Amazon for $30, although it's often discounted to $26. That's a reasonable price for two screen protectors, a rig to install them, all the dust stickers and alcohol wipes you could need, and a lifetime warranty.

Specifications

Brand
Torras
Compatibility
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Material
Tempered glass
Price
32
Fingerprint scanner compatibility
Yes
Finish Type
Oleophobic
Manufacturer
Torras
Adhesion
Pre-applied adhesive
Coverage
Full
Front camera cutout
Yes

What's good about the Top-Notch Diamond Shield

Peace of mind

A photo of a Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Torras screen protector being installed

Installing the Diamond Shield is easy, but there's one thing that'll make it a lot easier. Torras has a tutorial on YouTube that you can access via a QR code in the box, but it goes through the steps too quickly. I'd advise setting the video to play at 0.5x or 0.75x so it's easier to follow.

Aside from that, it's a piece of cake. Clean the phone, remove dust, put it in the rig, and pull the orange tab. After a few seconds, you can take the phone out, and your S24 Ultra will have a perfectly installed screen protector.

The fit and finish is impressive. The edges of the screen protector taper slightly so your finger glides onto it from the side of the phone without catching on a sharp edge. I'm very particular about screen protectors being straight, and the installation method Torras has created practically guarantees a good fit. The cutout for the camera is perfectly centered. My Spigen Liquid Armor case fits against the edges of the Diamond Shield without lifting it up, so it'll work with all of our favorite cases.

A photo of a Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Torras screen protector

Previous generations of Samsung phones, including my S23 Ultra, have struggled with fingerprint issues when using glass screen protectors. That seems to be a thing of the past—every screen protector I've used with the S24 Ultra has worked perfectly with the ultrasonic scanner, although you do need to retrain it after installation.

I'm confident the Diamond Shield will keep my phone safe, and Torras shares that confidence by offering a free lifetime warranty that protects against wear and tear and even accidental damage.

What's bad about the Top-Notch Diamond Shield

'Cause your shine is somethin' like a mirror

No product is perfect, and Diamond Shield suffers from a reflection problem. It's hard for any glass screen protector to live up to the game-changing Gorilla Armor Samsung has used for this display, but the screen makes the S24 Ultra one of our favorite Samsung phones.

Ignoring that comparison, the reflections are average for a screen protector like this, and it looks worse in photos than in real life. The S24 Ultra's screen can reach 2,600nits of peak brightness, and that's more than enough to punch through these reflections. It's a shame to lose the anti-reflective nature of Gorilla Armor, but the peace of mind from protecting the phone is worth it for some.

Should you buy the Top-Notch Diamond Shield?

A photo of a Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Torras screen protector showing reflections in sunlight

If you don't mind the reflections, which are something you'll have to deal with with the majority of screen protectors, then yes. The Torras Diamond Shield has a lot going for it, far outweighing anything negative. The oleophobic coating deals with fingerprints and the glass is strong enough to take a beating and has a lifetime warranty.

The Torras Diamond Shield might sacrifice clarity in sunlight, but that's a price worth paying for keeping the S24 Ultra safe from harm.

