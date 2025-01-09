Your changes have been saved TORRAS MiniMag Power Bank $38 $53 Save $15 A super-slim power bank that charges your device wirelessly. Plus, there's the added convenience that this one is magnetic, attaching to your phone without any extra effort. Right now, you can grab this power bank for its lowest price yet at just $38. $38 at Amazon

Not only is wireless charging pretty convenient, but it's even better when you can just have the accessory magnetically connect to your device. Of course, things are going to get a lot more interesting in 2025, with brands like Samsung and Google going all in on Qi2. Luckily, even if your device doesn't offer support for MagSafe or similar technologies, there are magnetic adapters for Android phones that make it possible to connect compatible accessories with ease.

With that said, we think this one from Torras is a must-buy, especially at its newly discounted price. For a limited time, you can pick up this magnetic wireless power bank for just $28. You'll save 28% off the usual retail price, dropping it down to its lowest price we've seen to date. It's slim, light, and powerful. So get it now while you still can.

What's great about the Torras MiniMag Power Bank?

As you can see, this power bank is ultra-compact and thin. Not only that, but it's also quite convenient, providing power using wireless charging, and it even manages to take things a step further by being able to connect magnetically.

Of course, you're getting limited power here, but you should be good to charge most phones with the power bank's 5,000mAh capacity. It also has a USB-C port that can be used for recharging the power bank, and the port can even be used to charge devices as well if wireless isn't your thing.

This Torras power bank has great reviews on Amazon and there's even an 18-month warranty. While this power bank might not be for everyone, it's a fantastic option if you want to go wireless, and you're looking for something thin and light. Be sure to check these other power bank options as well if you're still on the fence.