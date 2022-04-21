This past January, we learned that the latest iteration in the popular Torchlight action RPG series would be coming to mobile, with the first closed beta kicking off that month. I went hands-on with the initial beta and came away rather impressed. The game is still in active development, and a second closed beta will kick off on April 25, which means you have four days to toss your hat in the ring if you'd like to participate in the upcoming closed beta.

It would appear XD Inc. has been busy since the previous closed beta, and so the second beta offers optimizations, along with new game modes, an endgame expansion, seasonal content, and a fifth playable hero. Player feedback is encouraged across the game's Discord and official forum, as the developer is using beta tests as an opportunity to polish the game further.

All heroes, skills, items, and maps can be unlocked for free

Randomized dungeons, encounters, and loot drops with magic find

No attack cooldowns or stamina system that would limit extended play sessions

So far, it's unknown if the above beta features will make it to the global release, which is a little worrying that the beta's lack of roadblocks like paywalls and stamina might not be permanent. Ideally, the second closed beta will run to help the developer improve gameplay and performance, so the fewer roadblocks, the easier this is. Sadly, it sounds like we don't have a complete picture of how the game's monetization will work at release when there's the possibility certain undesirable features are excluded during beta testing to speed up the process.

Still, from what I've played, the first beta was pretty polished, so it's my hope XD Inc. won't load the game up with cash-grabbing mechanics so that we all can enjoy the game once it's officially available across the globe. After all, the series isn't in great shape after the third entry was put in maintence and abandoned, so it sure would be nice to see Torchlight back in the spotlight with a worthy release. Here's hoping XD Inc. can pull this off.

Of course, if you'd like to take part in the second closed beta for Torchlight: Infinite (kicking off next Monday, April 25th), you can sign up on the Torchlight: Infinite website.

